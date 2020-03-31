Troopers track down suspect with State Police helicopter

PSP helicopter used in arrest of armed man in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man was arrested after a domestic incident escalated into forcing a lockdown of the Selinsgrove State Center, and a state police helicopter was called to the scene. Selinsgrove troopers say 37-year-old Michael Moyer grabbed a rifle and fired it during an argument with the victim.

Selinsgrove troopers say the incident began around 10:45 p.m. Monday night at Moyer’s Penn Township, Snyder County home. Troopers say Moyer loaded the rifle in the home, then left and fired the gun.

He then fled to a wooded area, forcing troopers to establish a perimeter. The nearby Selinsgrove Center was placed on lockdown and the state police helicopter was requested. Moyer was eventually found and taken into custody around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

He was arraigned by Magistrate John Reed; Moyer is in the Snyder County Prison, unable to post $10,000 bail.