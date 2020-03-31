Cong.  Keller hosts telephone town hall for corrections officers

UNDATED – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting for corrections officers. Cong. Keller will be joined by Corrections Officer Union President Shane Fausey, of the Council of Prisons Local 33, to discuss efforts to keep corrections officers and community members safe from COVID-19.

They will also discuss the possibility of a spread of the virus in federal prison facilities. The tele-townhall will begin at 4:30 p.m. and you can call 1-866-641-6837 or listen online at keller.house.gov/live. WHEN: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET

For nearly two weeks, Congressman Keller has been taking steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the federal prison system. He wrote a letter to the Bureau of Prison director, telling him to halt all inmate movement nationally.