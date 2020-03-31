Evan CEO: Test site doing well, no plans to further restrictions

Good start to COVID-19 site, no further restriction plans yet at Evangelical

LEWISBURG – All procedures at Evangelical Community Hospital in treating COVID-19 patients are continuing to go well so far, including its new test site. President and CEO Kendra Aucker gave that update during a recent conference call, and says hospital personnel has been able to stay afloat handling potential virus patients.

Aucker said, “Our staff, who work more on the outpatient setting, both physician, advanced practitioners as well as other medical assistants, etc, are able to be deployed there because they are not working in other offices, so that’s how we are using our staff.”

Aucker says the hospital for now, has enough supplies to test patients, and has been using resources it already has at its test site. She explained, “We have made use of our medical mobile unit. We secured a tent. We’ve been able to use the location well there. There is plenty of driving space and areas for cars to line up.”

Since then, Evangelical has reported its first COVID-19 related death, and six positive cases. But at this point, the hospital is not looking to lock down further. Aucker said, “The only ways for us to lock down further are just allowing no one else but the patient to come in. For instance, if a woman is ready to deliver her baby and has her spouse or significant other or someone with her to deliver that baby, we have not locked down to that point, but we do have the ability to lock down further.”

Hospital officials say if any changes are necessary, an announcement will be made to the public. Evangelical says it is also accepting donations, those wishing to do so can call 570-522-295 or email [email protected].