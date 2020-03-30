Tips to help deal with anxiety from the Coronavirus outbreak

SUNBURY – You have probably heard the words “Just stay calm and don’t panic” in the last few days regarding the coronavirus outbreak. However, for some people, that is easier said than done.

Susan Decker is a Licensed Professional Counselor at Rooted Relational Therapy and says there are ways to help yourself if you are anxious, “One of the things you can really do is avoid an excessive exposure to news. So, making sure you are sticking to accurate information from the CDC and the World Health Organization, rather than getting it from somewhere else.”

Decker said sometimes it is hard to tell if someone is experiencing anxiety, “When we are fearful, it manifests in some other ways that other people can see.” She explained, “One of them is anger and not treating others as well as they could.”

“You also have to know it is going to manifest in people differently. So, some people who are coming into this relatively healthy may not have as much of a problem than those that have experienced some other traumas or have been through something recently,” she said.

Decker gave some advice on helping a child experiencing fear over the coronavirus outbreak. She said, “You need to be able to just answer their questions and share facts in an age appropriate manner. One of the easiest ways is to just ask your kids what they have heard and then you are able to give them the facts.”

