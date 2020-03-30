AP PA, National AP News: Vietnam Vets Day was Sunday

AP PA Headlines 3/30/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is still on the rise and four more people have died. The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said during a video news conference on Sunday that confirmed cases jumped by more than 640 to nearly 3,400 over the past day. There have now been 38 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Most of the people who have died or required hospitalization in Pennsylvania have been 65 or older. Pennsylvania’s governor says the state’s COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration. Gov. Tom Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.

In the meantime, a shuttered reform school for boys in suburban Philadelphia and Temple University’s sports and events center could be used as overflow as coronavirus cases grow and hospitals are pressed for space.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to almost one-third of Pennsylvania’s counties. The governor’s office said Saturday that Wolf was expanding the order to Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties, making a total of 22 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties included.

The order already covered three-fourths of the state’s 12.8 million residents. The stay-at-home order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated “life-sustaining.” The measures aim to slow the spread of the virus and give hospitals time to increase staffing, equipment and bed space.

WASHINGTON – Sunday marked national ‘Vietnam Veterans Day.’ It is a day set aside to honor the nation’s men and women who served during the Vietnam War. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Most states celebrate “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” on March 29 or 30 of each year. Newsradio 1070 WKOK-AM, and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation salute our nation’s Vietnam veterans and we thank you for your service.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is bracing the United States for a grim death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday he extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month. In doing so, he was bowing to public-health experts who told him the coronavirus pandemic could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps significantly more, if not enough is done to fight it. It was a stark shift in tone by the president. Only days ago he mused about the country reopening in a few weeks. From the Rose Garden on Sunday, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been “aspirational.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Rochester Democrat and Chronicle) — An upstate New York doughnut shop is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country’s battle with coronavirus on its sweet treats. Donuts Delite in Rochester has begun selling hundreds of doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles. Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café, says the exclusive treats have been selling “like crazy” since the store put them on display Monday. The shop’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanor while he’s been advising millions of Americans amid a pandemic.

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Of a world in coronavirus turmoil, they may know little or nothing. The crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still unaware of how the pandemic is turning life upside down. Current and former officers who served aboard France’s nuclear missile-carrying submarines say that any crews that left port before the virus spread like wildfire around the globe are likely being kept in the dark about the crisis until their return. French submarine missions last 60 to 70 days, so any crew that left at the end February wouldn’t be expected back before the end of April. In that case, submariners will return to a profoundly changed world.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elmo, Rooster and Cookie Monster are doing their part to help keep kids safe as the coronavirus pandemic grinds on. The beloved Sesame Street Muppets are featured in some of four new animated public service spots reminding young fans to take care while doing such things as washing hands and sneezing. The new content on SesameStreet.org builds on last week’s launch of Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the health crisis. The new spots will be distributed globally in 19 languages through partners that include HBO, PBS Kids, YouTube and the Ad Council.

