Elected leaders and hospitals fighting federal prison system

LEWISBURG – It’s a local vs. federal dispute. The leaders of Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and Union County Commissioners have joined in the dispute between The Valley and the Federal Prison System.

The feds say they can and will continue to move inmates from highly COVID-19 infected areas to areas where there is less infection. The regional leaders, US Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa. Sen) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) have asked the federal government to stop moving more inmates here.

The elected and hospital leaders sent a letter to the BOP last week said they are concerned about Lewisburg and Allenwood prison inmates, prison staff and hospitals. So far the response from the Bureau of Prisons has been that inmate transfers will continue but no response has been received from the latest request.