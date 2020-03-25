Three Montour County COVID-19 Case: AP Penna. Headlines

AP PA Headlines 3/25/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penna. COVID-19 updates include, in addition to three Montour County residents with coronavirus, AP has these headlines:

— Hospitals, nursing homes and child care centers are asking Pennsylvania state government for more money to avoid closures amid a surge of coronavirus-related demands.

— Pennsylvania’s state corrections officers’ union wants the prison system to stop all transfers of inmates as a preventative measure against the new coronavirus spreading between institutions.

— Pennsylvania is reporting more than 200 new coronavirus cases and another death Tuesday.

— More businesses are challenging Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing “non-life-sustaining” businesses.

— Lawmakers, meanwhile, took another step to delay Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is quietly allowing gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after several justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court urged him to do so. The governor’s office says firearms dealers may now sell their wares by individual appointment during limited hours as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines and take other measures to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus. Wolf on Tuesday also ordered residents of another county, Erie, to stay home, in another sign of the virus’s rapid spread across Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Pennsylvania attorney with bilking his law clients out of more than $2.7 million in an investment fraud scheme. The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday that 60-year-old Todd Lahr of Nazareth is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud. Authorities allege that the Allentown attorney told investors that their money would go into such enterprises as a Papua New Guinea mining operation that didn’t exist. Authorities allege that he used the money for such things as his mortgage, his child’s school tuition, and other personal debt. A message seeking comment was sent to a federal public defender representing him.

NEW YORK (AP) — Six network news divisions began televising President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing Monday evening. But by the time it ended nearly two hours later, only Fox News Channel was showing it live. As the president has taken to the White House podium nearly every day to deliver updates, it has revived a debate over how much unedited time the president should receive. Networks like CNN were criticized for the time they spent showing Trump’s campaign rallies four years ago. Still, there’s a difference between political rallies and a White House discussion of a national emergency.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic has put the kibosh on President Donald Trump’s signature campaign rallies, so he has a new daily ritual: the coronavirus briefing. The sessions lack the adoring crowds and “Lock her up!” chants of his political gatherings, but they include many of the same features as his now-on-ice mass rallies: They feature plenty of self-congratulation, grievance-airing, media bashing, tirades against his critics and a healthy dose of misleading information. That, combined with measured updates from public health officials, has created a sometimes bizarre and confusing split screen for people tuning in to cable news for updates on the outbreak.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As virus deaths accelerate in the U.S., President Donald Trump has gone against the advice of scientists and top health experts. Trump claims he will reopen the country and its ailing economy in weeks, not months. Meanwhile, some experts don’t rule out a downturn in the United States that rivals the magnitude of the 1930s Depression. The Tokyo Olympics were scrubbed until next year as coronavirus deaths and infections surged in Europe and the U.S., with New York warning it is about to get hit by a “bullet train.” In Washington, lawmakers closed in on a nearly $2 trillion deal to blunt the outbreak’s economic damage.

NEW YORK (AP) – Millions of Americans stuck at home because of the coronavirus are turning to news programming. The Nielsen company said that both ABC’s “World News Tonight” and NBC’s “Nightly News” averaged more viewers than any entertainment show in prime time last week. Once thought on the verge of extinction, the evening newscasts have proven their worth with a cogent summary of the day’s developments. Cable news viewership is surging, too. MSNBC had a higher average viewership in daytime last week than at any time since the network started in 1996. CNN more than doubled its daytime viewership compared to last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is planning another virtual race during the coronavirus shutdown. The stock car series held a successful event over the weekend, giving its fans something to watch and enjoy with sports everywhere basically shut down. Denny Hamlin won the first event, The Dixie Vodka 150. It was at the virtual 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, where NASCAR had been originally scheduled to race. Drivers will do it again this Sunday at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Fox Sports 1 is again going to be involved in the broadcast..

