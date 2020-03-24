Stay at Home Order for Hardest Hit: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 3/24/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering residents of Pennsylvania’s hardest-hit areas to stay home to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and caused six deaths statewide. He also shuttered schools statewide for an additional two weeks. Noting that Philadelphia already ordered residents to remain home, Wolf issued his own stay-at-home order for the counties around the city; for Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh; and for Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains. Those counties account for 75% of Pennsylvania’s confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wolf has imposed progressively tougher measures as state officials say the pandemic threatens to swamp hospitals and spike the death toll. .

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump will have to go to the U.S. Supreme Court if he wants to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected his request for all of the court’s judges to hear arguments that Trump can block critics. A three-judge panel had concluded that the president’s daily pronouncements and observations were overwhelmingly official in nature. It said Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint. The rulings came in a case brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York state’s correctional officers union says Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus. The 68-year-old former film producer, who was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks, was diagnosed just days after being transferred to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo. Weinstein was previously locked up at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault. The state prison system confirmed that two inmates at Wende have been diagnosed with the disease, also known as COVID-19.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is straining to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. Tempers are flaring in Congress as lawmakers argue over a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. For his part, President Donald Trump is musing openly about letting a 15-day shutdown expire. At the Capitol, emotions are raw as senators wrangle over critically needed aid. Democrats blocked another vote to advance the package. They’re trying to steer more of the assistance to public health and workers. They argue the package is tilted toward corporations. Trump sounded a note of impatience about the initial two weeks of suspended public activities recommended by his administration a week ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal law enforcement is warning that scam artists are preying on older people’s fears by peddling fake tests for the coronavirus to Medicare recipients. The Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says it’s also seeing schemes that offer “Senior Care Packages” with hand sanitizer. In Florida, some seniors are being told falsely that President Donald Trump has mandated they get tested. It’s all a trick to try to get people’s Medicare and Social Security numbers, a form of identity theft. Low-income Medicaid recipients also are being targeted. Officials advise seniors to just hang up the phone if they get such calls.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The chair of the National Governors Association says the nation’s governors will be calling on the federal government for major economic help in battling the coronavirus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said governors are scheduled to hold a conference call Monday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Hogan says he’d like to hear that the nation is making more progress on getting testing, ventilators and personal protective equipment for health care providers. Hogan says federal assistance is critically needed. He says while efforts made so far are appreciated, states continue to need more assistance and action.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.5 billion people, a fifth of the world’s population, are being asked or ordered to stay home as new virus infections soar. The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies is consuming Europe and the U.S., where political paralysis stalled efforts for quick aid from Congress, sending U.S. stocks down. New York City is quickly becoming a hot spot for the new coronavirus, and the mayor says hospitals are 10 days away from running out of basic supplies. Medical supplies and hospital space are in short supply elsewhere as well. British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder.”.

