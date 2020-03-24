Gasoline prices dropping fast, new Gasbuddy report out

Gas prices fall significantly

UNDATED – Pennsylvania gas prices continue to drop significantly, this week falling 14.6 cents per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Pennsylvania is now $2.30. Gas prices in the state are 38.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.08. According to Gasbuddy.com, gas prices have spent virtually all of March dropping lower as the coronavirus destroys oil demand globally, leading to the lowest oil prices in 18 years.

Local average prices include:

Northumberland County- $2.42

Snyder County- $2.41

Montour County- $2.40

Union County- $2.37