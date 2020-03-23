High court dismisses challenge to Wolf shutdown order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gun shop that challenged Gov. Tom Wolf’s authority to shutter businesses determined to be “non-life-sustaining,” paving the way for enforcement to begin Monday. The state’s high court late Sunday denied the petition by a gun shop, a gun purchaser and a law firm to have Wolf’s shutdown order thrown out.

The lawsuit had claimed Wolf’s edict violated the Second Amendment right to bear arms and other constitutional rights. Wolf has ordered all nonessential businesses to close their physical locations, saying the measure is needed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.