PA Primary Could be Delayed: AP PA Headlines, AP Features

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is confirming another big increase in coronavirus cases, as well as another death, as Philadelphia issues a “stay at home” order and lawmakers draft legislation to delay the state’s April 28 primary election. Pennsylvania health officials on Sunday reported more than 100 new cases in Pennsylvania, for a total of more than 470. Three coronavirus deaths have been reported so far in the state. Philadelphia’s stay at home order will take effect 8 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile, the state House’s State Government Committee chairman says forthcoming legislation would delay Pennsylvania’s primary to June 2. The legislation could make it to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk this week.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Under fire from business groups and Republican lawmakers and facing lawsuits over a broad shutdown order designed to slow the spreading coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration Friday defended its actions as critical to preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed. But Wolf also made a series of concessions Friday with enforcement expected to soon begin. Late Thursday, Wolf directed all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close their physical locations. Even before Thursday’s order, unemployment compensation filings in Pennsylvania this week smashed the state record. Pennsylvania has reported one death and more than 260 people sickened from the coronavirus so far.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four week.

UNDATED (AP) – Neil Diamond has updated “Sweet Caroline” to reflect the new reality of the coronavirus. Diamond posted a video on social media where he changed the words of the prechorus to, “Hands/Washing hands/Reaching out/Don’t touch me/I won’t touch you.” Diamond says, “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya.”

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads, holiday lights are going back up to provide a bit of emotional and actual brightness. Wrapped around a tree trunk in Colorado, fashioned into a heart in Alabama and hung high over Main Street in a New Hampshire town, they’re especially easy to enjoy from a safe social distance. Downtown Farmington, New Hampshire, was re-illuminated Thursday night by 27 strands of lights that swoop between wooden posts overhead. In Huntsville, Alabama, Sarah Bang made a heart shape instead of her usual string of white lights. The movement has gained steam on social media with the hashtag #lightsforlife.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store’s toilet paper aisle. Store manager Jessica Hinkle says the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. KYTV reports Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby. Customers cheered as they were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hinkle says she’s told both mom and baby are doing well.

NEW YORK (AP) —Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus. The money will go to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies. In other entertainment news Saturday: Fashion designer Christian Siriano in a tweet vowed to make face masks, asking his sewing team to pump them out to help medical responders. And a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will not reopen when Broadway resumes performances, a second play to call it quits as the theater world grapples with the coronavirus.

