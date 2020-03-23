Riverside Mayor declaring state of emergency due to COVID-19

State of Emergency declared in Riverside

RIVERSIDE – The Borough of Riverside has become another Valley municipality to declare a State of Emergency due to COVID-19. Mayor John LaMotte tells us that all borough offices will be closed and that contact should be made via phone or email until further notice. The number for the office is 570-275-1751 and the garage is 570-275-5338.

LaMotte also says borough police are on duty and will be doing extra patrols. The borough officers are doing their best to keep residents safe during this pandemic event. LaMotte is also encouraging residents to check on their neighbors to make sure they are ok and provide assistance if needed.