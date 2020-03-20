PA Rep.  Lynda Schlegel Culver out with waiver info for businesses

HARRISBURG – State house member Lynda Schlegel Culver is out with some information for business which are shutdown by the governor’s order. She says businesses can apply for a waiver can email Harrisburg and seek an exemption. We have that email at wKOK.com. Additionally businesses with questions can contact DCED. That contact info is also at WKOK.com.

From Rep. Schlegel Culver:

