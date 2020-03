DANVILLE – In Montur County, the Mahoning Township Police Department will be limiting in-person responses by police officers due to COVID-19 concerns. Officers will still respond to emergency and life-threatening calls, but all other calls and incidents will be handled over the phone.

If someone arrives at the police station, they will be interviewed through a window intercom. Mahoning Township Police will also be suspending fingerprinting services for all non-criminal justice purposes.