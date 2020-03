HARRISBURG – State Senator John Gordner (R-27th) has announced that his offices will be closed and no meetings will take place in the offices until further notice, due to Coronavirus concerns. Gordner has offices in Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel, Shamokin Dam and Harrisburg.

Although in-person meetings will not take place in his Senate offices, Gordner says staff will still be available to respond to emails and phone messages. You can visit his website at senatorgordner.com.