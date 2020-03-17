A veteran’s program will be operating next week; sign up now

NORTHUMBERLAND – A program which helps local veterans and their families will continue this month. Today is the day to sign up for the Northumberland County Veteran’s Share program. The program will operate next week, so today is the day to let organizers know you are interested and food and other goods from the program. Today is the last day to sign up.

Dick Simpson, the coordinator of the local food bank for veterans and their families, said the program feeds over a hundred families each month, feeding over 300 people. Sign up is possible Wednesday for next Thursday’s pick up. Call Dick Simpson at 570-847-1974.