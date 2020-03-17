PennDOT says they are curtailing construction and license centers

- HARRISBURG – PennDOT is going to shutdown as part of the governor’s urging. PennDOT officials in Harrisburg say the local PennDOT offices will partially close, though they’ll maintain sufficient staff to respond to emergencies. They say crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.
Additionally, PennDOT say:
- All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks. Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended. Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020. Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.
- Additionally, construction projects have been suspended in all counties until further notice.
- All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will be closed to the public effective 12:01 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
- PennDOT’s online site will remain open and functional.