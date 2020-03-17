UPDATE: Valley YMCA’s closed and daycare centers also closed

SUNBURY – Initially officials at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s, in Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, said the Ys would be closed for several weeks, but the daycares would remain open. Now word from the Y is the daycares will close too.

Officials said the Y’s were closing in compliance with Governor Tom Wolf’s request to shut down non-essential activities. Then came word the busy day cares, Pre-K counts and other children’s programming would close too. Parents are scrambling to find child care as a result.