The World on COVID: AP PA Headlines, AP National Stories

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a new front to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities in five heavily populated counties starting Monday. The counties include Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, and the four counties ringing Philadelphia. The bans begin Monday morning.

Wolf’s order to bars and restaurants ramps up a posture toward private businesses in Philadelphia’s suburbs in which Wolf had urged business to “what’s right.” Officials in Allegheny County asked nonessential businesses to close for 14 days. The state Department of Health shows the state’s official total of positive tests at 63.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One of the nation’s largest malls, in suburban Philadelphia, has closed amid a call from the governor for nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases in the state increased to at least 66. The security office of the King of Prussia mall said Sunday that the mall was closed until further notice.

A notice on the owner’s site said nonessential tenants were expected to comply “effective immediately” with the governor’s recommendation. Suburban Delaware County officials said 11 jail inmates had been quarantined and 23 employees advised to self-quarantine after an employee tested positive.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — People in a Pennsylvania county with more than 40% of the state’s cases of the new virus are adjusting to an abrupt and eerie new normal. Public schools, day cares, gyms, concert halls and other venues are closed and crowded supermarkets are laboring to restock their shelves in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia.

One woman with a weakened immune system ventured out for the first time in a week on Friday and donned a surgical mask to go grocery shopping. Another shopper says she created a mini-panic when she coughed in a store. One official calls Montgomery County the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus crisis.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought at Sunday’s Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic. They united in their criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverged in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis. Biden appeared determined to keep his focus on the general election. He committed for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden’s announcement, Sanders said he would “in all likelihood” do the same.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Trump says he has spoken with leading grocery store executives and that the food supply chain remains healthy. Speaking at the same White House new conference Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead. Pence says the federal government will release updated guidance on Monday concerning restaurants, bars and other establishments. California and Illinois are among jurisdictions that have ordered restaurants and bars to close to help slow the spread of the virus.

Meantime…The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The dramatic recommendation Sunday night came Americans struggled to come to terms with how to change their daily habits. The CDC added that proper precautions should be taken at any event, including making sure people are washing their hands and not getting too close.

But in a sign of the difficulty of striking the right balance, the statement from the CDC also said the recommendation does not apply to “the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.” The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States climbed to 64, while about 3,500 have been infected with the virus that causes it.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday. A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s biggest public school system is staying open during the coronavirus crisis. New York City’s mayor said Friday that concerns about the unintended consequences of leaving more than 1.1 million students with no place to go outweighed mounting pressure to close. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision leaves the Big Apple as an outlier amid a growing list of cities and states that have elected to close schools for a week or more as part of a nationwide attempt to limit the spread of the disease, known as COVID-19.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ticket sales have plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to studio estimates Sunday, receipts totaled about $56 million in U.S. and Canada theaters. Data firm Comscore says that weekend box office revenue hasn’t been so low since September 2000.

More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001. Pixar’s “Onward” remained the top film by earning $10.5 million in its second weekend. The Christian romance “I Still Believe” brought in $9.5 million. “Bloodshot,” with Vin Diesel, grossed an estimated $9.3 million. Those totals are notably below expectations.

NEW YORK (AP) — Networks scrambled to fill weekend sports programming. CBS aired championship games from past Big Ten and Atlantic 10 tournaments on Saturday and Sunday. During the hour that CBS was supposed to be showing the tournament selections, viewers in New York saw the news while Los Angeles aired an infomercial.

NBC and Golf Channel showed the final two rounds of last year’s Players Championship after the PGA Tour canceled the final three rounds on Friday. Fox left it up to their affiliates to program the gap left by the cancellation of Sunday’s NASCAR race in Atlanta and NBCSN re-aired last year’s IndyCar season opener. ESPN at least had some live programming on Saturday with a UFC card from Brazil. Sunday was mostly films from the “30 for 30” series.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney-Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost. Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2″ will begin streaming on Disney-Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look to find ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home.

NEW YORK (AP) — So-called preppers who have stockpiled food and supplies for years to prepare for a disaster are being swamped with questions during the coronavirus outbreak. Many are resisting saying “I told you so,” even if it’s in the back of their minds. What they hope is that they’ll finally be taken seriously and that more people will follow their lead. Ohio resident Paul Buescher says he’s not going to gloat when people are “out there fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizers.” And Wisconsin resident Jim Cobb says he hopes more people now will understand why it’s best to be ready for any crisis.

