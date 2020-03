UNDATED – Each school district is communicating with parents and students on the best way to provide some meals for students.

For example, in Mt. Carmel, the school district says it is in the process of arranging meals for students. They say, in the meantime, Monday starting at 1pm, volunteers at Mt. Carmel’s West End Fire Company in Kulpmont will be handing out around 100 – 3 inch hoagies to any children enrolled in school.