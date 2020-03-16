State workers in Harrisburg will start working from home today

Coronavirus developments in Pennsylvania overnight
HARRISBURG – Two developments from Harrisburg, from the state government overnight.
- State workers in Dauphin County and the Capitol Complex are to start telework from home starting Monday. Additionally, the deputy secretary for Human Resources and Management V. Reid Walsh told some state workers, in all instances where employees report to work, such employees are authorized to be released four (4) hours before their normal quitting times.
- Also, in western and eastern Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities Monday in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery. The closure of those facilities is for two weeks. The governor says businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.