Raise the Region raises over $1.3 million dollars for non-profits

WILLIAMSPORT – The annual First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania ‘Raise the Region’ fundraiser brought in over a million dollars. The effort ended at midnight and the leaderboard at raisetheregion.org stopped with the following numbers:

$1,386,334 Raised

5,151 Donors contributed

284 Organizations helped

Top recipient….Northumberland Christian School with over $66,000 raised.

The foundation issued a statement overnight: “Thank you for supporting local nonprofits through Raise the Region®! Raise the Region® was a huge success again this year, thanks to the generous support of 1,000s of residents who are passionate about the work of local nonprofit organizations in our region. The spirit of philanthropy is strong in our communities and collectively we have increased awareness and financial resources for many important causes in north central Pennsylvania.”