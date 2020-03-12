16 PA COVID Cases, PSU Changes: AP PA Headlines and More

AP PA Headlines 3/12/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cases of the new coronavirus crept into a new county in Pennsylvania as Penn State, the University of Pennsylvania and at least a dozen other schools are moving classes online and St. Patrick’s Day parades in Philadelphia, Scranton and Pittsburgh were canceled. Bucks County, in suburban Philadelphia, confirmed its first two cases late Tuesday. Along with additional cases confirmed Wednesday in Montgomery and Monroe counties, that boosted the statewide total to at least 16 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health, which also said dozens of tests were pending.

With universities moving to online instruction, Penn State encouraged its 76,000 students at its main campus and 21 satellite campuses to stay home the next three weeks, while Penn and the University of Pittsburgh want students to go home for the semester. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration also took steps to limit travel and gatherings.

All the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state live in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities say. Most people are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling outside the state or country, but a growing number of cases, including a police officer, are people who got sick from contact inside Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health began sharing more information about testing Wednesday, saying there were 59 tests pending and 100 negative tests, while an out-of-state resident is hospitalized in Montgomery County.

Hardest hit is Montgomery County, where nine residents, including a Lower Providence police officer, have tested positive. Philadelphia officials confirmed the city’s first case Tuesday.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said a cardiologist who tested positive for the virus treated about two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staff members at a King of Prussia facility. The physician returned to work after overseas travel and saw patients over four days last week. The hospital said it disinfected and reopened the facility.

At least three people were hospitalized — including the cardiologist — and the rest were at home, officials said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine isn’t recommending that large gatherings be canceled, although Montgomery County officials urged the cancellation of all public events and even large private gatherings.

Philadelphia officials are not encouraging school closures, but they are urging people not to attend events of more than 5,000 attendees, including professional sporting events.

Philadelphia canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Tuesday night, and Pittsburgh and Scranton followed suit Wednesday.

Wolf’s administration told tens of thousands of state workers to avoid out-of-state business travel and large gatherings, but the administration stopped short of ordering otherwise healthy employees to work from home.

As Pittsburgh and Allegheny County released details of their preparedness, the U.S. State Department said foreign ministers from leading industrial nations who had planned to meet in Pittsburgh this month will instead hold a video teleconference.

Penn State, Penn, Pitt and at least a dozen other colleges and universities, almost all in eastern Pennsylvania, are ending in-person instruction and moving classes online, either temporarily or for the semester. Many are canceling events and travel, too.

Penn State, which said it is moving to online classes through at least April 3, also strongly encouraged students to stay home during the three-week period and not return to campus.

Several schools are extending spring break, including Penn, which said students should go home by Sunday for the rest of the semester, or not return from spring break. Penn, along with other Ivy League schools, canceled all spring athletics practice and competition for the rest of the academic year.

Meanwhile, hospitals and prisons, including the state prison in Phoenix, in suburban Philadelphia, moved to tighten visitor policies or screening, and some schools in suburban Philadelphia canceled events or planned to close for a day to test their preparedness.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two former Pennsylvania constables have been charged with filing nearly 700 fraudulent invoices and stealing over $130,000. Prosecutors in Allegheny County say 48-year-old Anthony Cioppa Jr. made nearly $76,000 and 46-year-old Steven Wright made over $56,000 by cheating the system.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the county district attorney’s office filed charges of conspiracy and theft by deception Friday against Cioppa and Wright for allegedly filing 673 fraudulent invoices and stealing over $132,000. Cioppa’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday and said he was evaluating whether a conflict of interest will prevent further representation. Officials could not confirm whether Wright has an attorney..

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic. Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers. Trump says the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier. The White House has also cancelled a planned trip by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week, “out of an abundance of caution.”.

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says it has shut down its New York headquarters for two days after two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. Employees will work at home or in satellite offices until the New York offices are cleaned and disinfected. CBS has two separate buildings in New York, across 57th Street from one another. The Associated Press also announced it will permit employees to work at home if they are able, staggering the temporary new policy across its 250 worldwide offices. NBC News also says it will let some employees who work out of its New York offices to work remotely.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus. Hanks says in a statement Wednesday that the couple are in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. The Oscar-winner says they were tested because of their symptoms and in his words, “to play things right.” The 63-year-old actor said they will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as necessary. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A cow is on the loose in Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow. Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.” Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

NEW YORK (AP) – A film exploring the life of Gordon Lightfoot will hit theaters in May. The documentary “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind” will look at Lightfoot’s career and feature interviews with Rush, Sarah McLachlan and Steve Earle. Lightfoot, who is 81, will release an album later this month and still tours..

