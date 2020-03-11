Philly Cancels Parade: AP PA headlines and AP national headlines



AP PA Headlines 3/11/20

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is confirming more cases of the coronavirus, as more schools canceled classes, travel or events and the city of Philadelphia discourages gatherings of more than 5,000, including professional sporting events and the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The state Department of Health reported another positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Montgomery County. Philadelphia also reported its first test. That brings the statewide total to at least 12, amid growing reports of people contracting COVID-19 while in Pennsylvania. One case is an 18-year-old Germantown Academy student. All people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public for help in finding relatives of one of the two men killed in a house fire last week in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading. The Berks County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the victims of the March 4 fire as 39-year-old John Vannatter and 57-year-old Carlos Molina-Almendares. Vannatter lived in the home. Molina-Almendares had been staying there after his recent release from jail. Authorities are seeking his family, who may be in New Jersey or Florida. One other person was treated for smoke inhalation and five firefighters were also injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The number of Pennsylvania state government employees who make six figures continues to increase and currently includes nearly 10,000 workers. Pennlive.com reported Tuesday that 9,751 state employees surpassed $100,000 in earnings in 2019. That number increased by 7.5% from the prior year. About one in every 11 state employees across the three governmental branches are paid more than $100,000 a year. Three people are paid more than $400,000 a year. They include a Department of Human Services supervisory physician, the chief investment officer at the Public School Employees’ Retirement System and the chancellor at the State System of Higher Education.

NEWPORT, Pa (AP) — State police say a Pennsylvania father charged with murder in his infant daughter’s death suffocated the child due to her crying and having a messy diaper. Bronson Miller and the child’s mother brought the 3-month-old girl to a hospital on Friday night and authorities say “clear signs of trauma” were discovered during an examination.

Miller eventually admitted that while he was watching his daughter he had physically abused her and smothered her by placing his hand over her nose and mouth. The 22-year-old Newport man faces numerous counts, including murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and aggravated indecent assault. He remains jailed without bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16. It wasn’t known Tuesday if Miller has retained an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s march to the Democratic presidential nomination quickened its pace Tuesday with dominating victories in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. The win in Michigan was most significant because it was a state that Bernie Sanders won four years ago. This time, Biden assembled a coalition of voters that was broad enough not only to handily defeat Sanders, but also make a statement about his potential in the state if he were to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

NEW YORK (AP) — Media companies are balancing the need to cover the coronavirus outbreak with the need to keep their employees safe. The Washington Post said on Tuesday that it was encouraging its staff members to work at home through the end of the month, and the Los Angeles Times is restricting air travel. News organizations are weighing different options in a fluid situation. CNN is also restricting travel but is going ahead with its plans for a Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, which it announced Tuesday will not have a live audience. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 2020 census is off and running now that the questionnaire is available on the U.S. Census Bureau website. For the first time, most people are being encouraged to answer the questions online, though they can still answer by telephone or return the form by mail. The notices mailed out starting this week will include a census ID that matches addresses. People filling out the form via the internet are encouraged to use the ID.

Those who answer the questions online before getting their IDs still will be counted. The results will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending gets distributed. Census workers will go door-to-door in May to ask the questions in homes that haven’t responded. The coronavirus outbreak could disrupt this, since disaster plans call for workers to drop off questionnaires with the hope that people will respond on their own.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Melania Trump is urging parents and teachers to teach children how to interact in positive ways and to prepare them for the negativity that comes with living in a digital age. The first lady focused on cyberbullying in remarks to the National PTA Legislative Conference and did not mention coronavirus, an issue on the minds of educators and parents nationwide. She said parents and teachers are the “front line” against irresponsible online behavior. In her remarks, Mrs. Trump said the internet can be a “tool for good” by helping people share important life updates and stay informed but can be “destructive and dangerous,” even deadly, when misused.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak. A person close to the shows tells The Associated Press Monday that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad. The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision. The popular game shows tape episodes months in advance, so the change will not be immediately apparent to viewers. The shows are the latest television projects to shift plans due to the new coronavirus.

UNDATED – The 500-year-old sport of curling is looking for ways to shorten games and keep fans engaged. The sport’s governing body is considering radical rule changes as it tries to balance centuries of tradition with the modern need to move things along. Among the proposals being tested are putting players on a more demanding clock and shortening games from 10 ends to eight. The proposals are pitting purists against those who want to see the sport grow among younger fans with ever-diminishing attention spans..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved