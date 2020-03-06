Valley rep fights for ‘America’s pastime…American Dream’

WASHINGTON – One of the US Congressmen from The Valley says he’s fighting for the ‘American Dream,’ and the two minor league baseball teams in his district. US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) said he recently argued on behalf of a bill that would require the nation’s General Accounting Office to look into baseball’s plan to pare back some minor league teams.

Keller issued a news release saying he voted to support HR 6020 that would mandate that the GAO “evaluate the costs of baseball’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league teams.” The proposal by major league baseball would eliminate the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes. Keller said the bill passed in the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

He said, “Baseball is not only America’s pastime, but it is emblematic of the American dream.”

Photo provided by Cong. Keller