‘Green New Deal Lewisburg’ promoting climate change message

Climate change advocating ongoing with ‘Green New Deal Lewisburg’

LEWISBURG – Two Bucknell University students are fulfilling their passions advocating about climate change. The two are members of ‘Green New Deal Lewisburg,’ which is a local chapter of the national Sunrise Movement. The group says they fight the climate crisis and building of good new jobs in the process.

Their adult volunteer leader Sara Wochele is one of the coordinators and she says the result of climate change hasn’t necessarily been by local individuals, “I think we have to realize that the reason why climate change is here is it’s a systemic thing, and we’re looking at giant corporations that have power and money and that are making decisions, and we’re kind of indoctrinated into those systems, whether we want to be or not.”

Lindsey Schwalm is sociology major, doing research in the social sciences. She says climate change doesn’t just affect the environment, but people, especially vulnerable populations, “So people of color, we have well-economic status individuals, minorities, but yet these are also the communities that aren’t necessarily voiced in the issue of politics and media. So we want to make sure we’re including them and putting them at the forefront of this fight to hold these companies accountable.”

Cheyenne McKinley is biology major from the Lehigh Valley and Arlington, Texas. One of her main messages is climate change has caused more destructive hurricanes. McKinley shared a story how her grandmother’s Houston-area farm was heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, “Her entire house was devastated and she lost a lot of her animals as well. On top of it, because she owned a ranch, that’s not just the emotional in losing her animals, but also that was part of her income. It’s scary because my family still lives there and this is happening so often that now I’m just kind of in fear that my family’s going to be impacted further by this.”

Members of Green New Deal Lewisburg recently participated in the last two climate strikes in the borough. Hear more about their stories on the WKOK Podcast page and on the Green New Deal Lewisburg Facebook and Twitter pages.