President Trump Wows Crowd in Scranton: AP PA Headlines



AP PA Headlines 3/6/20

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump defended the administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents as he fielded questions Thursday from select members of the public in his first TV town hall of the 2020 election cycle.

Trump, who regularly calls his top Democratic presidential opponents “Sleepy Joe” and “Crazy Bernie,” was asked whether he could deliver his message without the controversial rhetoric. “When they hit us, we have to hit back. I really feel that,” Trump said in response to the first of two questions about civility. “You can’t turn your cheek.”

Fox News, the president’s favorite network, hosted the live event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a rare instance where the president answered questions from the public.

The first question, from an undecided voter, was about the administration’s response to the virus. The number of the cases in the U.S. stood at about 200 on Thursday, including 12 deaths — 11 in Washington state and one in California, “Everybody has to be calm. It’s all going to work out,” Trump said, sounding defensive at times as a pair of Fox News journalists pressed him on the issue. “We hope it doesn’t last too long.”

It was Trump’s first 2020 visit to Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won by about 44,000 votes in 2016. He did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence. The state is home turf to former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent his first 10 years in Scranton before his family moved to Wilmington, Delaware. An electric billboard proclaimed “Scranton is Joe Biden country.”

Biden’s prospects of winning the Democratic presidential nomination surged in the past week after he won South Carolina and then 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday. Asked about the Democratic race, the Republican Trump said several times that he was “mentally” prepared to take on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I was ready … and now I have a whole different deal,” Trump said at the event, which was scheduled before Biden’s resurgence. Trump chose Scranton as the setting.

He blamed Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the Democratic race Thursday, for hurting Sanders’ chances by not folding her campaign sooner.

Tickets to the town hall were distributed through the Eventbrite website and Fox confirmed questions were selected from people who submitted them via the website. The audience seemed overwhelmingly supportive of Trump, greeting the president with thunderous applause and “USA, USA” chants.

One female questioner told Trump it was “truly an honor” to have him in Scranton. “Just don’t tell my husband,” she said. Another woman said she’s been on the “Trump train” since he announced his candidacy in June 2015. A male Democrat who crossed over to vote for Trump in 2016 shook his head “no” when one of the moderators asked whether Democrats could win back his vote.

Democrats weren’t content to cede the stage. A political action committee supporting Democratic candidates planned to run a new ad on Fox News just before and after the town hall in targeted Pennsylvania markets and in Washington featuring a Pennsylvania veteran who voted for Trump in 2016 but no longer supports him. It’s part of American Bridge PAC’s latest $10 million wave of ads in key swing states aimed at cutting into Trump’s margins with white, working-class voters.

During the town hall, Trump fielded other questions about immigration, health care, federal regulations and more. Asked if he cared about the national debt, which has grown under his tenure despite a chugging economy, Trump said he would focus on the issue in a second term and would like to refinance the debt. He shifted blamed to Democratic President Barack Obama.

Trump said he last spoke with his predecessor at the Washington funeral of former President George H.W. Bush. “I sat next to him and I said ‘Hello,’ and then I said ‘Goodbye,’” Trump said, as the audience laughed at his tone. “I didn’t like the job he did.”

Told that he can’t reduce the debt without cutting entitlement programs, like Social Security, Trump said, “We will be cutting.” It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the mandatory spending programs, discretionary federal spending or both. But White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham sought to clarify when one report said he was seeking to cut entitlements. “Fake news — POTUS was taking about cutting deficits, NOT entitlements,” Grisham tweeted.

During a lightning round, Trump, a self-proclaimed germaphobe, said he’s gotten over his aversion to hand-shaking, even during the age of the coronavirus, “You can’t be a politician and not shake hands,” the president said. “The bottom line is I shake anybody’s hand now. I’m proud of it.” He also said he misses being able to walk down the street.

Trump regularly watches Fox News but has been critical of its polling from late February that showed him losing to the five leading Democratic candidates at that point. “Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the @FoxNews Polls,” Trump tweeted.ITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a Pittsburgh police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect dead. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said police were called to a reported officer-involved shooting at about 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Ohio Street and Madison Avenue. The officer was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he is alert and recovering. The suspect was pronounced dead. The shooting will be investigated by Allegheny County police. Police did not release further details.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Bloomberg is out of the Democratic presidential race, but he’s not done trying to beat President Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman is funding an anti-Trump operation in six battleground states in an effort to oust the Republican president in November. Bloomberg will tap his vast fortune to pay for field offices in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will be done through an independent expenditure committee that can’t coordinate with any campaign, though Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden. It’s unclear how his organization will operate if Biden is not the nominee, as aides to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders say they wouldn’t want Bloomberg’s help.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two news organizations are reporting that the Pennsylvania Senate is hiding thousands of detailed explanations about its expenses from official records it provided under public records requests. The Caucus and Spotlight PA news organizations reported that Senate officials edited out the explanations, making it appear as though they didn’t exist. Lawyers who specialize in public records access cases in Pennsylvania say public officials aren’t allowed to erase parts of public records. They say public officials must justify why they choose to redact or not release certain pieces of information. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is one of the nation’s largest and most expensive.

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — A shop selling President Donald Trump-themed merchandise in a strip mall in suburban Philadelphia has emerged as a magnet for the president’s backers and a reflection of Pennsylvania’s status as a political battleground this year. The Trump Store in Bensalem sells hats, T-shirts, mugs, water bottles and even an inflatable Trump-shaped innertube. On a recent weekday afternoon, it did steady business over about three hours, with two to three customers continually streaming in and out. Bensalem, in Bucks County, voted for the Democrat in the last two presidential elections despite Republicans’ cutting into Democrats’ margins. Trump won Pennsylvania over Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point in 2012.

One of Pennsylvania’s largest gas drillers has pulled out of settlement talks aimed at resolving its multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a resident whose drinking water was contaminated. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. sued Dimock resident Ray Kemble and his former lawyers in 2017, claiming they tried to extort the company through frivolous litigation. Kemble, an outspoken fracking opponent, charges that Cabot is trying to shut him up. Cabot says it pulled out of a settlement conference scheduled for Friday because there has been no progress in talks. Kemble’s lawyers offered $50,000 to settle, while Cabot is demanding $3 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

UNDATED (AP) – Facebook has started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump directing people to a survey. The decision came Thursday, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook for the ads, saying people would confuse the survey with the once-a-decade head count. Similar mailings have been distributed around the U.S. Democratic House leaders on Thursday sent a letter to the Republican National Committee, demanding a stop to any mailings or online ads that resemble Census Bureau documents. Census Bureau officials have been on alert for online misinformation aimed at confusing people about the once-a-decade head count.

UNDATED (AP) – With the presidential race exit of Elizabeth Warren, Democratic women are coming to terms with a new and for some a painful reality: If 2019 was the Year of the Woman, with a record number of women sworn into Congress and then a record number launching presidential campaigns, 2020 is another Year of the Man. That’s left many voters feeling deflated and frustrated by what they see as the persistence of sexist stereotypes in presidential politics. Some analysts say primary voters were motivated by fear and caution, worrying that a woman might not be the strongest candidate to defeat President Donald Trump.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville. In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24. A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday this week by checking off a significant item on her bucket list: she went to jail. News outlets report that deputies from the Person County Sheriff’s Office went to an assisted living center and served Ruth Bryant with a warrant charging her with indecent exposure. The deputies handcuffed her to her walker, placed her in the squad car and, with lights and sirens on, took her to the county jail. Bryant even had her mugshot taken. She was released from jail and returned to the assisted living center to enjoy a birthday cake.

HONG KONG (AP) — Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owner. That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong agricultural officials and other experts after a dog in quarantine tested weakly positive for the virus in samples from its nose and mouth. The agricultural department said it found no evidence that pets were a source of infection or could get sick themselves with the COVID-19 illness. It suggested, however, that pets from a household of an infected person be quarantined..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved