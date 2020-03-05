First set of High School musicals hit the stage this weekend

UNDATED – It is said to be one of the best times of the year around the Valley…high school musical season is back. The first set of productions hit the stage this weekend.

Danville and Lewisburg High Schools present ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All Danville show times are at 7 p.m.

Lewisburg’s show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. You can hear more about Lewisburg’s show on a recent WKOK Sunrise, on our WKOK podcast page.

Central Columbia High School has ‘The Little Mermaid’ Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian presents ‘Annie’ Thursday, and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Troy High School has ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7:30 p.m.