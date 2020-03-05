PSP Will Allow Tattoos: AP Penna. Headlines, AP Features

AP PA Headlines 3/5/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police will now let troopers have tattoos on their arms, but those who do will have to wear long-sleeved uniform shirts that conceal them when they’re on duty. In a statement, Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said Wednesday that the agency hopes the new policy will widen its field of potential recruits. Before Wednesday’s announcement, troopers could have tattoos, as long as they weren’t visible to the public. Troopers still may not have tattoos that are above their neckline or below their wrist. Tattoos that could be seen as hateful or discriminatory are prohibited.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state laboratory is improving its ability to handle samples that it is testing for the new coronavirus that is sickening people across the globe. State health officials said Wednesday that the lab can now handle about 25 samples a day. A spokesman said that rate should increase in the coming days after the lab gets a piece of equipment, an extractor, that boosts its testing capacity. Officials say there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Hospital and state officials in Pennsylvania are encouraging people who fear they may have contracted coronavirus to call their doctor or hospital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is continuing its westward march across Pennsylvania. State agriculture officials are nearly doubling the number of counties in a quarantine zone. A dozen counties were added to the list Tuesday, including Allegheny and Beaver in western Pennsylvania. Twenty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are now under quarantine, requiring businesses that move products, vehicles and other items in and out of the quarantine zone to obtain a permit. Native to Asia, the large, colorful planthopper sucks sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Çhief Justice John Roberts is criticizing as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Roberts was responding to Schumer’s remarks at a rally outside the court while a high-profile abortion case was being argued inside. A video of that rally shows Schumer saying, “You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” and naming the two Supreme Court appointees of President Donald Trump. A spokesman says Schumer was referring to “the political price Senate Republicans will pay.”

NEW YORK (AP) — For his debut novel, Dave Matthews found inspiration close to home. He was recording music in New Orleans years ago when he started imaging the story of “If We Were Giants.” His twin daughters were 6. While they played in the trees, the singer-songwriter was overwhelmed by nature and how people interact with it. So that prompted him to craft a story to share with them. Matthews wants the book to provide hope in a complicated world. While the story centers on a strong young woman, Matthews never set out to write a book about female empowerment. He says it just sort of happened.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how hard it’s been and a vow to keep going. In a video message posted online Wednesday, the host of “Jeopardy!” says there have been good and “not-so-good days” during his treatment, including pain and depression. But when he wondered about continuing the fight, Trebek said he realized he couldn’t stop. To do so, he said, would be a betrayal of his wife, of other cancer patients who look to him as an inspiration and of his religious faith. The 79-year-old Trebek hasn’t faltered in his work, continuing to host the quiz show.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has visited the White House along with three women who had their sentences commuted by President Donald Trump last month, allowing them early release from federal prison. Kardashian West tweeted that she and the women planned to “discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” The three women, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron, were nonviolent federal offenders serving long sentences.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is drawing parallels between her youth welfare initiative and a group of women from around the world whom the State Department has recognized for acts of courage. The first lady’s “Be Best” initiative is geared toward children. But Mrs. Trump says it “ties nicely” into the accomplishments of a dozen women with whom she shared the stage at a State Department ceremony on Wednesday. Mrs. Trump says children need positive support and guidance to grow up possessing the same empathy and strength shown

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say two teenagers were seriously injured when a driver enraged by damage done to his car during a “prank” struck an innocent group of pedestrians he wrongly believed were responsible. Burlingame Police Lt. Laura Terada says two other teenagers had moderate injuries after the attack Saturday. She says the 18-year-old driver, Omeed Adibi, of San Mateo, has been arrested. She says Adibi believed that the four teens had tampered with his car and wanted to get back at them. But she says it was actually his own friends who damaged his car in a prank.

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A town in Vermont has elected a dog as its pet mayor. WCAX-TV reports Murfee won the race in Fair Haven. The therapy dog beat out the incumbent goat, Mayor Mara Lincoln, and K-9 Sammy, a town police dog. Eight eighth graders counted 350 ballots Wednesday morning to determine the winner. The pet mayor race aims to raise money for a new playground and get children interested in politics. Murfee visits nursing homes, schools and hospitals as part of Caring Canines Therapy Dogs of Southern Vermont.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in prison for selling marijuana along his mail route. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Monday said the worker pleaded guilty to selling marijuana while working as a letter carrier in Huntington between 2015 and 2018. He admitted to distributing around 175 pounds of marijuana during the time frame. He was caught after agents saw him delivering a roughly 16-pound package of marijuana using his postal delivery truck. He later told authorities he would deliver the packages along his route after they came in through the post office..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved