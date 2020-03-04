A Lycoming County murder-suicide while kids are in a home

HUGHESVILLE — In the Hughesville area of Lycoming County, state police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide which occurred while two children were in the home.

It happened around 6:30am Tuesday on Mount Zion Hill Road in Penn Township, Lycoming County. Montoursville state police tell us, killed were 36-year-old Wesley Minier and 29-year-old Kristin Walter.

Troopers say Wesley shot Kristin, then called 9-1-1 and said there was a medical emergency. They say he then shot himself. All the while, a 9-year-old, and a 6-year-old child were in the home. One of the children was watching TV in the living room when authorities arrived.

The children were turned over to county authorities, while state police and the coroners office are investigating.