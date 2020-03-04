Bucknell among Peace Corps’ 2020 top volunteer-producing schools

Bucknell one of top Peace Corps volunteer-producing schools

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University has been well-represented in the Peace Corps. In a release, the Peace Corps announced Bucknell ranked fourth among small schools on the agency’s top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020. There are currently 13 Bucknell alumni currently volunteering.

Daysi Morales is the Peace Corps’ Eastern and Central Pennsylvania recruiter, “Bucknell has these strong traditions of their students really being focused on service. So we always get really qualified graduates from there that apply. That sort of focuses and emphasis on being a global citizen really attracts students towards a program like the Peace Corps.”

The agency says Bucknell has ranked among the top 25 small schools for the past three years and has risen steadily in the rankings.

Morales says there are different reasons Bucknell students have been attracted to the program, “Peace Corps volunteers work and live in a community abroad, in partnership with the local government there. So to have an opportunity to really get some hands on experience and get experience in the real world…that’s what really attracts volunteers, but also they gain so many skills through that experience.

Morales says the type of work volunteers do varies, “It ranges from education, health, environment, agriculture, community and economic development and youth development.”

Eligible volunteers must be 18 years or older. Anyone interested in joining the Peace Corps can visit peacecorps.gov and looking under the ‘Connect with a Recruiter’ tab.