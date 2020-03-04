State Lab Ready for COVID Tests: AP PA Headlines, AP Features



AP PA Headlines 3/4/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials say a state laboratory is now able to handle about six tests per day for a new coronavirus that’s sickening people across the globe. The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Tuesday test results are typically available within about a day. She says people who fear they may have COVID-19 should call their doctor or hospital. Those health care workers can take a sample if testing is necessary. Levine says the state lab is waiting for equipment that should increase its testing capacity and that private labs are likely to soon get federal permission to do testing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system will implement a plan to reduce the size of their faculties by creating an early retirement incentive program. At least 200 members of the faculty at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education have indicated they will opt for the one-time incentive program. The system’s governing board approved the plan in January to align staffing with the decrease in student enrollment. The incentive increases the maximum number of unused sick days retirees can be paid out for. At least 200 full-time faculty members had to sign up in order to make the plan cost-effective.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The leader of Pennsylvania’s system of 14 state-owned universities says the schools are in an urgent situation, with sinking enrollment, rising student debt and a lagging commitment of public tax dollars. The system’s chancellor, Dan Greenstein, urged the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday to approve a package of legislation that would deliver cash and greater authority to the system over how it spends money and administers the schools. Greenstein has rejected calls to close struggling schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and says Pennsylvania needs to greatly increase the number of adults with degrees for its economy to keep pace with other states.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia City Council plans to announce initiatives Tuesday aimed at reducing the number of people living in poverty in the city by 25 percent, with hopes of lifting at least 100,000 out of poverty by 2024. The council’s Special Committee on Poverty Reduction and Prevention is slated to release its poverty action plan including programs to address housing, education and other areas. A recent Pew Charitable Trusts study found almost 26% or 400,000 people were living below the poverty level in Phila.

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of opening fire on FBI agents and prompting an all-day standoff in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading is in custody. FBI authorities announced Tuesday morning that the 37-year-old man was taken into custody overnight in Leola in neighboring Lancaster County. Authorities alleged Monday morning that he had opened fire on FBI agents at about midnight Sunday, and they returned fire. No agents were injured and it’s unclear whether the suspect was hit, although the Reading Eagle reported that an unidentified acquaintance of his was hospitalized. Authorities haven’t said why the suspect was originally being sought.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A senior judge will review whether the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office should step down from the latest appeal of former death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has named McKean County Senior Judge John Cleland to explore the conflict of interest petition filed by Maureen Faulkner, the widow of slain officer Daniel Faulkner. She believes that District Attorney Larry Krasner and his aides have prior links to Abu-Jamal that should disqualify them. Krasner denies any substantive conflict in the case. The high court on Tuesday asked Cleland to file a report by about August 1.

CHICAGO (AP) — From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits. They’ve filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly-funded job training, created pilot programs and doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color. Social service agencies say they won’t be able to keep up with the growing need, making increased homelessness and more hospital visits the biggest concerns. Experts say they’ve already seen troubling signs in states that have voluntarily made similar changes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democratic voters in Super Tuesday’s presidential primaries made up their minds just before casting a ballot — a sign of fluidity in a race recently upended by Joe Biden’s blowout in South Carolina. The share of late deciders ranged from about a quarter of voters in Texas to roughly half in Minnesota, according to AP VoteCast surveys of voters in several Super Tuesday contests. Moderate and conservative voters in each state were slightly more likely than their liberal counterparts to delay a decision to the last minute. The indecision shows voters grappling with their choices in a race that is changing quickly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s latest take on the coronavirus is an optimistic one. He says, “It’s got the world aflutter, but it’ll work out.” His breezy tone stands apart from the gravity and caution being expressed by federal scientists as Americans look to the government not just for reassurance, but for realism. The chairman of the Senate health committee, Lamar Alexander, says his advice to the president is to “let the professionals do the talking.” Trump who describes the virus as ‘no more dangerous than the common cold’ has repeatedly suggested a vaccine may be imminent, but federal scientists say any vaccine is at least a year away.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing the The Washington Post, alleging defamation in two opinion articles published last year. The campaign says the articles falsely claim the campaign conspired with Russia. The lawsuit cites two opinion pieces that the campaign says “are 100 percent false and defamatory.” A spokeswoman for The Post called the legal action “disappointing” and vowed the news organization would “vigorously defend” itself. Trump has chafed at media scrutiny and repeatedly lashed out against the newspaper and its owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

ETROIT (AP) — Leave it to the internet to interpret Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey during a recent concert in Detroit as a political endorsement of a certain liberal presidential candidate. The more than 70,000 fans who attended the country music star’s Feb. 22 show at Ford Field understood it was a tribute to one of greatest NFL running backs and Detroit Lions players ever. After Brooks posted a photo on social media of himself wearing the jersey with “Sanders” and “20” on the back, annoyed fans ripped him in the comment sections, believing he was endorsing Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home. According to a Facebook post from the Madison Township Police Department, the owner of the 25-year-old reptile did not have an exotic animal permit and voluntarily surrendered the animal. State wildlife officials retrieved the animal from the Groveport residence.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world is taking place in Wisconsin, with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations. The 55 judges will taste, sniff and inspect the 132 classes of dairy products during the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest that started Tuesday. The judges include cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 19 nations and 14 states. The last time the competition was held in 2018, a hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France won top honors. This year’s winner will be announced Thursday.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak. The Greek Olympic committee says it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. The committee also says the Greek leg of the torch relay will go ahead. Greece has recorded seven cases of the virus. All of them are linked with people who traveled from Italy. The Olympic flame is ceremonially lit months in advance of the games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece.’

NEW YORK (AP) – Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. But more of the clear gel is on the way. Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, is pumping up production. And Walmart and other stores say they are talking to suppliers to stock up bare shelves. Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22, compared with the same period the year before, according to market research firm Nielsen.

NEW YORK (AP) – Here are the top 10 programs for the week of Feb. 24-March 1, according to Nielsen:

1. Democratic Presidential Debate, CBS, 15.34 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.18 million.

3. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.99 million.

4. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.66 million.

5. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.61 million.

6. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.57 million.

7. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 8.12 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.15 million.

9. “American Idol,” ABC, 6.99 million.

10. “This is Us,” NBC, 6.98 million..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved