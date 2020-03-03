Pres. Trump to Visit Scranton: AP PA Headlines, AP Features

AP PA Headlines 3/3/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making his first visit this year to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, in a town hall-style event hosted by Fox News. Thursday’s one-hour event will be at the Scranton Cultural Center. Trump’s unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House. He did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence in the area. Trump made five visits to Pennsylvania last year. No Democrat since Harry S. Truman in 1948 has become president without winning the state.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four groups are asking a federal judge to let them intervene in a lawsuit filed against Allegheny County elections officials by a conservative group that wants to prune the voter registration rolls. The lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation last week says the group has identified thousands of potentially ineligible voters on the roles for Allegheny County, home of Pittsburgh, including many born over 100 years ago and who may be deceased. The American Civil Liberties Union says on behalf of the voting rights groups that a hasty purge based on unverified data could disenfranchise thousands of voters.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court will review a lower court’s decision that lets some victims of childhood sexual abuse pursue lawsuits despite time limits. The justices announced Monday they will reconsider the decision allowing Renee Rice to sue. Rice claims that Altoona-Johnstown Diocese officials’ silence regarding a Roman Catholic priest who she says molested her amounted to fraudulent concealment. A diocesan spokesman is declining to comment. Rice’s lawyer says her case has been cited by other litigants in the past eight months to support their own claims. Pennsylvania lawmakers eased time limits for child sex abuse victims late last year, but that doesn’t apply to older claims, such as Rice’s.

DALLAS (AP) — Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are uniting behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing scrambles to boost the former vice president just hours before Super Tuesday. Klobuchar suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden on Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit.

Buttigieg said Biden would be a president “who will draw out what’s best in each of us.” Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg are set to appear with Biden at his Dallas rally Monday. The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Bernie Sanders was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead when 14 states vote Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump gloated about the stock market comeback and fired off sharp critiques at the thinning Democratic presidential field during a rally Monday in North Carolina. Trump was revving up his supporters on the eve of Super Tuesday’s big round of primaries. He was in high spirits after the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points Monday as stocks clawed back from a seven-day rout. He made fun of Joe Biden’s verbal gaffes, and while he noted the “enthusiasm” of Bernie Sanders’ supporters, he insisted it is “much less than we have.”

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hardball” host Chris Matthews says he’s retiring from MSNBC. The host opened his show Monday evening by saying he was retiring from the network and apologizing for comments he made to women. Matthews made the announcement at the top of his show, announcing it would be his last. After he was done, the show went into a commercial break, and Matthews did not return. He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were never OK.”

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations must walk a fine line in covering coronavirus. They need to convey the story’s seriousness without provoking panic and report a flood of news while much remains a mystery. At the same time, they have to remind people how to stay safe and keep their own employees well. It’s a challenge that news organizations are working hard to face. The New York Times has a running blog with editors in New York, London and Hong Kong shifting responsibilities to keep going.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The owners of a Mexican restaurant near the Tucson, Arizona area are on the defensive after appearing in the VIP area of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump last week. The Arizona Daily Star reports a Facebook group posted a screenshot image from the event showing Sammy’s Mexican Grill co-owner Betty Rivas behind Trump, wearing a red cowboy hat that read, “Latinos Love Trump.” The newspaper says the post generated more than 230 online comments about the restaurant, nearly all of them negative. The owners have since posted a video on Facebook, defending their right to vote, support and meet whomever they please.

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Judge Judy’ Sheindlin says she will stop making new episodes next year of the courtroom show that made her a star. But she’s hardly disappearing. The tough-talking, 77-year-old former Manhattan family court judge says she’s starting a new show called ‘Justice Judy,,” but is revealing few details on what it will be about. CBS says it has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to air reruns of the program. The show’s success, driven primarily by Sheindlin’s no-nonsense demeanor, has made her the highest-paid personality on television.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse. So it may come as a surprise that there has never been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent. That’s about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad.”

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say half of the world’s sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century due to climate change. European researchers examined how beaches have changed over the past 30 years and simulated how global warming might affect them in the future. They found that beach loss depends on how much average global temperatures increase by the year 2100. Some countries will also be more affected than others. Nations such as the Gambia, Pakistan and the Comoros islands could lose more than half their beaches. Big countries like Australia, the United States and China will lose the most in absolute terms.

