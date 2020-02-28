Chef Drew on TV: Valley chef makes it on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

MILLMONT – You may see a familiar face on the upcoming season of a popular cooking show this summer. 31-year-old Drew Tingley of Millmont is currently a line cook at Ard’s Farm in Lewisburg, and made his TV debut this week in the promotional commercial for the upcoming season of Hell’s Kitchen.

Chef Drew says he responded to a casting call on Facebook and was with his fiancé when he got the call, “I remember being as giddy as a kid on Christmas, I mean, I was freaking out. I was dancing around the house, yelling, screaming. My fiancé was laughing, the lady on the phone was laughing. I was through the roof about this.”

He says he took a chance in applying because he thought he would do well in a competition-based cooking environment, “A restaurant really is like a reality show if you think about it, and there’s just so much that goes on. So I kind of felt like I might have the right personality to just throw it out there and see what happens.”

Chef Drew, originally from Harrisburg, has also worked at Valley restaurants such as Bull Run Taphouse in Lewisburg and Bot’s Tavern in Selinsgrove. He says that even with almost 15 years of restaurant experience, it was still nerve-wracking going into a competition with one of his idols, Chef Gordon Ramsay, “He demands perfection. And fully knowing that, it’s intimidating. You’re going in front of a man that has more Michelin stars than most chefs as a collective, so there’s a lot on the table.”

Drew says “watch parties” are being planned around the Valley and the hit culinary competition is set to return to Fox-TV this summer.