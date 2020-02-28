Should Inmates Be Counted? AP PA Headlines, AP Features…

AP PA Headlines 2/28/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to end the practice in Pennsylvania of counting state inmates as residents of the district where they are incarcerated, arguing it violates a constitutional requirement that elections be free and equal. The case was filed by three former inmates, a woman who lives in Philadelphia, the NAACP and related organizations, and others. It argues that the practice unfairly distorts political power and should be stopped when new districts are drawn after this year’s census. “It artificially and arbitrarily inflates the political power of the voters, who are predominantly white, and who live in the primarily rural counties where most of Pennsylvania’s correctional facilities are located,” the lawsuit argues, and dilutes the political sway of black and Latino residents of urban counties where few prisons are found. The defendants are the state of Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. An administration spokesman declined comment, but Wolf has previously said he believes prisoners should be counted at their home or last known address for district-drawing purposes. Legislative districts are chosen by a five-member panel consisting of appointees chosen by the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, as well as a fifth member, usually selected by the state Supreme Court. The lawsuit said state inmates may not vote in their prison’s districts and do not form community ties or access constituent services there. It claims the practice violates a state constitutional requirement that legislative districts be as nearly equal in population as possible. The practice of counting inmates where they are jailed has become a bigger problem, the lawsuit argues, as the state prison population has grown from 8,000 in 1980 to about 46,000 today. Almost half of state inmates are black and about 9% are Latino. “This has become more of an issue more recently, given the criminal justice system and how it has imprisoned people of color disproportionately,” said Catherine Meza with the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc., a lawyer for the plaintiffs. The few inmates who can vote do so by absentee ballot in their districts back home, the lawsuit said.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Plans to open what could be the nation’s first medically supervised injection site in Philadelphia have been put on hold amid strenuous opposition from a federal prosecutor and residents of the neighborhood where it would have been located. Mayor Jim Kenney says that Safehouse has agreed to push back its opening date so it can meet with members of the community. Meanwhile, the owner of the medical complex in south Philadelphia where Safehouse wanted to operate its first injection site abruptly pulled out. Earlier Thursday, a prosecutor moved to block Safehouse from opening next week.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Legislature is concealing who lawmakers and staff met with and why in records on how it spends its roughly $360 million annual budget. The Caucus and Spotlight PA news organizations report that lawyers in the nation’s largest full-time Legislature cite the speech and debate clause in the state Constitution.

But good-government advocates say that the speech and debate clause was intended to allow lawmakers to speak freely in official proceedings. Thousands of pages of financial records turned over in response to public records requests contained vague descriptions of expenses or redactions that made it impossible to see their purpose.

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state lawmaker charged last fall with possession of child pornography is pleading guilty. Mike Folmer entered the plea Thursday in Lebanon County Court to three counts of possessing child porn and one count of criminal use of a communications facility. He did not comment as he left the courtroom. Sentencing has been set for late May. He also will be evaluated to determine whether he should be classified as a violent sexual offender under state law. Folmer was a sitting four-term state senator last September when police arrested and charged him, saying a search of his cellphone on a warrant had turned up images of child pornography.

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall. The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have ruled that the administration can begin diverting billions in military spending to the wall. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson contains different arguments which are not covered by those decisions. She found that diverting the money is unlawful because it would take money that Congress appropriated for the military and use it for domestic law enforcement.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is citing low unemployment rates for African Americans and passage of a criminal justice bill providing earlier release for thousands of federal drug offenders as examples of how he’s helping the black community. Trump met with African American supporters Thursday as part of the White House commemoration of Black History Month. Trump says he will “not give up until we have delivered equal and abundant opportunity to every neighborhood across our land.” Trump’s reelection campaign has stepped up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the traditionally Democratic voting bloc ahead of November’s general election.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s handling of an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana when he was governor is getting new scrutiny now that President Donald Trump has tasked him with overseeing the U.S. response to the new coronavirus threat. Critics say he mishandled the 2015 HIV outbreak. Pence delayed allowing a program to provide clean needles to intravenous drug users in one rural county where nearly 200 people eventually tested positive for HIV. Foundation for AIDS Research official Greg Millett says the outbreak would have been “entirely preventable” if Pence had acted earlier. Pence shared the concerns of many law enforcement officials that needle exchange programs enabled illegal drug abuse.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump’s re-election campaign is suing The New York Times. The suit says the paper defamed the campaign with an essay by a former executive editor. The piece by Max Frankel said the Trump campaign had an “overarching deal” with Vladimir Putin and his oligarchy to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The suit claims the Times knew the statements as false, but the paper ran them anyway because of its bias against Trump and his campaign. For its part, the Times say the law is on its side — and that the paper will be vindicated.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a casket and body inside after a police chase Thursday on a Los Angeles freeway. The Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside a church in East Pasadena on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Police Department says 25-year-old James Juarez was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Local media have reported that the body was left in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church — and that’s when the vehicle was stolen.

