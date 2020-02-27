Local foundation offers free Youth Heart Screening this weekend

Foundation encourages students to attend Youth Heart Screening Clinic

SUNBURY – A foundation created in honor of a teen girl who died from cardiac arrest is providing an upcoming free Youth Heart Screening Clinic. Julie Ranck is vice president of the Alyssa Dressler Foundation and was a guest on WKOK Sunrise, talking about Alyssa Dressler.

Ranck said, “She was beautiful. She was spunky. She was kind and caring. In 2015, Alyssa passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest. Her family and friends struggled. Today we still struggle, but we took our pain and decided to make it someone else’s gain and we started the Alyssa Dressler foundation in 2018.”

Ranck explains what the foundation has accomplished so far, “We do sudden cardiac arrest awareness and CPR and ARD education. We’ve sponsored so far two CPR certification classes and we have donated four AED’s to local non-profit organizations.”

They are also excited to be able to provide a heart clinic for local kids. Ranck said, “The free Youth Heart Screening…we have one scheduled February 29th at Milton Middle School. It’s being hosted by Milton, but it’s open to students from any location.”

Ranck says when a child goes to the doctor for a physical or well-child check; a stethoscope is used to listen to the heart, which can’t recognize heart conditions the way an EKG can. You can learn more about the Youth Heart Screening and the Alyssa Dressler Foundation by listening to WKOK Sunrise on our WKOK Podcast page at wkok.com.