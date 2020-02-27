More Penna. DOH Coronavirus Info: AP PA Headlines, Features…



AP PA Headlines 2/27/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A customized update to pandemic flu plans should be completed in the coming days for the COVID-19 virus, the Pennsylvania health secretary said Wednesday, although the state has yet to identify a case of infection. Dr. Rachel Levine said at a Capitol news conference that monitoring and testing of travelers from China is continuing, although officials will not disclose how many people are involved.

The Health Department has plans to quickly notify the public if a case is confirmed within Pennsylvania, Levine said. The state has supplies of personal protective equipment, but she said those stockpiles could be drawn down if there is a significant spread of the virus. The virus has so far reached more than three dozen countries and 81,000 people, with most of them occurring in China.

Pennsylvania state government has prepared by getting the Health Department’s emergency operations center ready a couple weeks ago and sharing information with health workers, businesses and schools, Levine said. Travelers from China are being checked, some in person and some by phone, Levine said. She said an unspecified number of people are being monitored for symptoms, and laboratory testing is being done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A nonprofit group in Philadelphia is detailing plans to open the nation’s first medically supervised injection site next week to combat overdose deaths, despite outrage from some neighbors. The Wednesday announcement by former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell and others comes after a federal judge rejected Justice Department efforts to block it the day before. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh says the Safehouse group’s plan for south Philadelphia doesn’t violate federal drug laws, as the city struggles with about 1,100 annual overdose deaths per year. U.S. Attorney William McSwain opposes what he calls the “radical experiment” and vows to appeal.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State football coach James Franklin is guaranteed at least $38.2 million over the length of a new six-year contract that runs through 2025. The 48-year-old Franklin will earn $5.4 million next year, plus a retention bonus of $300,000 if he is still coach on Dec. 31. His salary rises every season, topping out at $6.5 million, plus a $500,000 retention bonus, in 2025. If Franklin leaves Penn State for an NFL or college coaching job during 2020 he would owe the university $5 million. His buyout drops by $1 million each year. Franklin is 56-23 in six seasons at Penn State.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the nation’s largest labor unions is unveiling plans to invest $150 million in a nationwide campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump. The sweeping effort is focused on eight battleground states and voters of color who typically don’t vote. The investment marks the largest voter engagement and turnout operation in the history of the Service Employees International Union, which claims nearly 2 million members. The campaign will span 40 states and target 6 million voters focused largely in Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Union president Mary Kay Henry says Trump is “systematically unwinding and attacking unions.”.

NEW YORK (AP) — About 4 in 10 American adults are obese and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings, released today, come from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and weight. More than 5,000 U.S. adults took part. The survey found the obesity rate was 42% — higher than the 40% found in a similar 2015-16 study. The severe obesity rate was more than 9% in the new survey, up from the 8% figure in the previous one.

Those increases aren’t considered statistically significant: The survey numbers are small enough that there’s a mathematical chance the rates didn’t truly rise. But it’s clear that adult obesity rates are trending up, said the CDC’s Cynthia Ogden, one of the report’s authors. A half-century ago, about 1 in 100 American adults were severely obese. Now it’s 10 times more common. The obesity rate has risen about 40% in the last two decades.

UNDATED (AP) — White supremacists and other far-right extremists killed at least 38 people in the U.S. in 2019, the sixth deadliest year for violence by all domestic extremists since 1970. The numbers are in a report issued yesterday by The Anti-Defamation League. It counted a total of 42 domestic extremism-related slayings last year. The gunman who shot and killed 22 people in August 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, accounted for more than half of them.

The suspect in that shooting rampage is accused of targeting Mexicans at the store and faces federal hate crime charges. Only the Oklahoma City bombing by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols in 1995 and the Pulse nightclub shooting by Omar Mateen in 2016 were deadlier attacks by domestic extremists in the past 50 years, according to the ADL.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are increasingly anxious about Bernie Sanders and the damage they feel the party’s presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control. There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it. Sanders has been the big winner in Democrats’ initial presidential contests, and the self-proclaimed democratic socialist could be heading toward more victories within the next week. Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head their ticket in November.

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has suspended political correspondent David Wright who was recorded in a barroom conversation by the conservative website Project Veritas. The website uses undercover correspondents and hidden cameras to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations. Wright was taped calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with.” He also used a common vulgarity to describe why he doesn’t like Trump. Wright also called himself a socialist who supports national health care. ABC News said in a statement that actions that damage “our reputation for fairness and impartiality” are harmful to it and the people involved. ABC News says Wright will be reassigned when he returns.

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of long-running TV series ended their runs last week, neither with a bang nor a whimper, as far as ratings go. Nielsen reports the CBS drama “Criminal Minds” and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” ended their tenures as first-run series with modest ratings bumps. Criminal Minds closed its 15-season run by reaching 5.4 million viewers with its finale — a 12% increase over its season average. And 2.4 million people saw “Fresh Off the Boat” dock itself after six seasons. That was a 6% increase over its season average.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A case of deliberate mistaken identity has gotten a California inmate free from jail. Authorities in Utah say inmate Kaleb Wiewandt ended up being “released” from lockup Tuesday night — because he pretended to be a fellow inmate whose time had come to be released. Staffers thought Wiewandt was Matthew Belnap, who was to be released that day.

And apparently Belnap was in on the ruse. Authorities say he helped Wiewandt shave his head to look like him — and even gave him his inmate ID. After Wiewandt was let go, Belnap went to jail officials, asking why he wasn’t released — and they realized they’d let the wrong guy go. Authorities are looking for the escaped inmate, have charged the other inmate with the deception — and are trying to tighten their release procedures.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved