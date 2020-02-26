Drug ‘Safehouse’ Can Open: AP Penna. Headlines, AP Features



AP PA Headlines 2/26/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has issued a final ruling Tuesday that paves the way for a nonprofit group to open a supervised injection site to combat the city’s opioid epidemic. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh says the Safehouse group’s plan doesn’t violate federal drug laws because the intent is to reduce drug use, not perpetuate it.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain vows to appeal the ruling to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He calls the plan “a radical experiment.” Safehouse board member Ronda Goldfein says she’s grateful the court again found that “saving lives is not a crime.” There were more than 1,100 overdose deaths in Philadelphia in 2018.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Mercyhurst University is carving out space in its library to house the U.S. Intelligence Community Hall of Fame. The Erie school announced Tuesday the facility will honor recipients of an award given out since 1984 by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance. Mercyhurst’s Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences is also a partner in the hall of fame. It’ll feature a hall of honor, profiles of each winner, biographical information and media coverage of the winners as well as a display that shows the role played by national security organizations in the intelligence community.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An inmate awaiting trial in a shooting case wants a federal judge to release him from solitary confinement in a south central Pennsylvania county jail. Eric S. McGill Jr. has been confined for more than a year because he refuses to cut his dreadlocks. McGill filed an amended complaint against three senior administrators at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility last week.

The issue involves the dreadlocks that carry religious significance for him. His lawyers say McGill’s mental health is deteriorating while in solitary. He’s an adherent of Rastafarianism. A lawyer for Lebanon County declined to comment Tuesday. But she has argued that state law lets county jails set inmate hair styles to comply with sanitation and security policies.

Features

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic foes unleashed a torrent of attacks on presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Tuesday night in Charleston, South Carolina. Just four days before the state’s primary, the debate may have been their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg took some shots, too, and the moderates in the middle strained to be the one survivor who might stick with Sanders through the spring. Sanders was not dismayed by the new attention, negative though it was. Now that he’s the front-runner, he mused that “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration proposal to roll back environmental reviews for big projects is drawing heavy objections from African American and Latino communities. The White House held one of two public hearings Tuesday on proposed changes to how it applies a 1970 law requiring environmental reviews for highways, pipelines and other developments. Many of the opponents came from minority communities dealing with industrial pollutants. They say the rollback would deprive disadvantaged communities of a say in such projects. Business representatives support the rollback, saying environmental reviews often drag on for many years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his chief economic adviser say coronavirus is under control in the U.S., even as the government’s top disease fighters warn Americans to prepare for an outbreak. The mixed messages came as the stock market slid Tuesday for a second straight day and lawmakers of both political parties questioned whether the White House’s request for $2.5 billion in virus response funding will be enough. The message from U.S. health officials has become more urgent as they work to educate Americans about the risk and what would happen if quarantining travelers is not enough to contain the virus.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has brought in nearly all members of the jury that convicted Trump ally Roger Stone on charges related to the Russia investigation in order to answer questions on allegations of juror misconduct. The surprise revelation by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson was another highly unusual twist in the Stone saga, which has included a barrage of tweets from President Donald Trump weighing in on the trial. Stone has claimed the jury forewoman was biased and requested a new trial. Jackson questioned the jury forewoman and two other jurors Tuesday. She said she would rule on Stone’s request at a later date.

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Duffy says she’s been out of the public limelight for years to focus on recovering from what she described as being “drugged and raped and held captive over some days.” The Welsh performer said in a revealing Instagram post Tuesday that it has taken time to recover and asked her fans to support her. She said she shared more in an interview that will be published soon. Duffy’s 2008 debut album, “Rockferry,” won the best pop vocal album Grammy. The song “Mercy” from the album topped the U.K. singles chart. She released her sophomore album, “Endlessly,” in 2010 but has barely released since.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Placido Domingo’s apology to the women who say he sexually harassed them prompted a new accuser to come forward and drew mixed reactions from other women. Soprano Luz del Alba Rubio said Tuesday that she was in shock after seeing Domingo’s statement saying, “I am truly sorry” and felt emboldened to speak up about her experiences with him. Domingo’s statement marked a reversal from earlier denials of wrongdoing. It came after the U.S. union that represents much of the opera world said its investigators found the opera star and former general director at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera had behaved inappropriately over the course of two decades.

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — Ok, so maybe it isn’t the World Cup, or even the World Series. But there is a result in an international competition pitting contestants in Kansas against their British counterparts. And in yesterday’s annual pancake race between Liberal, Kansas and Onley, England — the winner was an English woman. Katie Godor won the 71st International Pancake Day race with a time of 1:06. That was just a tad faster than Whitney Hay, who won the Liberal leg of the race in 1:09. Women in the event must run a 415-yard race while carrying a pancake in a frying pan and flipping it at the beginning and end. The race began in Onley in the 15th century — and Liberal challenged Onley to an international competition in 1950.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — If you’re driving in Kentucky and see a vehicle with a license that reads “IM GOD,” feel free to tailgate — it isn’t who you might think at the wheel. Ben Hart — an atheist — has won the right to display the tags. And in doing so, a judge in Frankfort ruled the state transportation agency has to pay more than $150,000 for the legal fees and court costs Hart spent to win his case. State officials denied the request because they felt the IM GOD plate violated anti-discrimination rules. But a federal judge ruled in November that vanity plates are free speech protected by the First Amendment — and that Hart’s rights were violated when his were denied.

LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Zoo has a new resident. And to say he’s a cutie is a vast understatement. Zoo officials are welcoming Teak, a black and white colobus monkey, who was born earlier this month. And the new arrival has been wowing those who have seen pictures of him because the animal was born white with a pink face. By time he reaches six months, the baby colobus will take on his adult colors: mostly black hair, with white hair around the face and part of the tail.

