Former Pres. of Ireland at SU, Mary Robinson talks climate, faith

SELINSGROVE— Former Ireland President Mary Robinson Susquehanna University to deliver a lecture on her faith and climate justice. Pres. Robinson was the seventh president of Ireland and the nation’s first female president, serving from 1990 to 1997.

In 2013, President Robinson wrote a memoir called ‘Everybody Matters’ in which she discusses growing up in Ireland in a very religious family, but not agreeing with the Catholic church’s approach on a number of issues, “I begin with growing up in the west of Ireland in a very Catholic, religious family, and then being aware of the discriminations against women in particular, and the approach of the Catholic church on a number of issues, and therefore having to stand up to that.”

“Then at the same time, keep my own faith and be guided by that. So, that’s really I think what I would like to encourage students that even if you find you don’t agree with certain things, you can still follow your own path, and I hope that will encourage them,” she said.

President Robison says that she started off in her law studies to see that Irish law was over influenced by Catholic moral teaching, and that this wasn’t compatible with full freedom for individuals. As an editor of the Law Society in 1967 and her final year in the university, she spoke about law and morality in Ireland and said that they should remove the constitutional ban on divorce, legalize family planning, decriminalize homosexuality between consenting adults, and decriminalize suicide.

She said, in her practice of law, she took a case to the European court of human rights for David Norris, who had come out as a young gay man, “We won the case. We lost in the Irish courts, but we won in the European court, and that lead to legalization in Ireland. I’m very proud of the fact that Ireland had a referendum recently in which the people of Ireland voted for same-sex marriage because this is all about the dignity and worth of every individual, and that’s my approach to my faith.”

President Robinson said that her faith influences her to discuss climate change. She says she came to climate change issues as a human rights person. She saw African farmers and communities devastated by the unpredictability of what they were already seeing, “It was outside their experience.”

She said, “They had no way to cope. They had no insurance, and they were getting poorer and being undermined by this. And they were not responsible. They don’t drive cars, they don’t have central heating, they don’t do big manufacturing, but they were being walloped by this disproportionately.”

President Robinson says she also began to see gender injustice as a result of climate change, “I started then to see another injustice which was the gender injustice, that it was worse for women because of the different social rules of women, and if you undermine poverty, which is what climate is doing in a lot of poor countries, who has to still put food on the table, who in drought has to go further for the water, further for the firewood, and so, the gender dimensions.”

President Robinson was also asked about a statement she made in March of last year that the denial of climate change is not just ignorant, but malign and evil because it denies the human rights of the most vulnerable people on the planet.

“I don’t mean that all people who are sort of ignorant of the implications of climate change, uncertain about it. I mean the denial by those who know very well, including your president, who knows very well that climate change is happening and that there is a climate crisis, but he has his interests, and that’s malign and evil,” she said.

She said she also believes activist Greta Thunberg is doing a wonderful job. President Robinson said she was in the U.N. General Assembly when Greta spoke last September, “What she said was very compelling because she’s bringing out another aspect of what I call climate justice, and that’s the intergenerational injustice. The fact that she and her generation don’t know whether they will have a safe, livable world when they’re in their 30’s, 40’s and 50’s. They don’t know because the science is not clear to them. The science is very worrying.”

President Robinson says that children who are activists are not saying ‘listen to us’, they’re saying, ‘listen to the science’. She says that is the message.