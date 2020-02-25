Not So Fast on PA Mail in Ballots: AP Penna. Headlines, Features



AP PA Headlines 2/25/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A top Pennsylvania lawmaker says the Legislature may change Pennsylvania’s sweeping 4-month-old election law in an effort to avoid a logjam of mail-in ballots that could extend vote-counting in the presidential race for days afterward. Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler says the law may be changed to let county election officials open envelopes that contain mail-in ballots before the polls close at 8 p.m. The new voting law lets any voter mail in a ballot for any reason, where the state had previously restricted mail-in ballots to “absentee” voters who met a narrow set of reasons.

HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A forest fire burning through a popular hiking area on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border is about 80% contained. State fire officials said Monday the blaze started Sunday and had burned about 80 acres of Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area by Monday afternoon. They said it’s still not clear what sparked the blaze. Some delays were reported during the Monday morning commute, but officials said the highway is open in both directions. The Appalachian Trail runs through the area and also is open. Fire officials warned that smoky conditions will likely remain until at least Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear a dispute over a Philadelphia Catholic agency that won’t place foster children with same-sex couples. The justices will review an appeals court ruling that upheld the city’s decision to stop placing children with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s agency because it would not permit same-sex couples to serve as foster parents. The appeals court ruled the city did not target the agency because of its religious beliefs but acted only to enforce its own nondiscrimination policy in the face of what seemed to be a clear violation. The case will not be argued until the fall.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is appointing someone to look into police widow Maureen Faulkner’s request to remove the Philadelphia district attorney’s office from the case of the man convicted of killing her husband. The state Supreme Court is also putting a freeze on all proceedings involving Mumia Abu-Jamal’s conviction for the 1981 shooting death of Philadelphia Officer Daniel Faulkner during a traffic stop. The 65-year-old Abu-Jamal is serving life in a state prison. Maureen Faulkner wants the attorney general’s office to take over the appeals. She argues that the Philadelphia district attorney has conflicts of interest. The prosecutor’s office has said the high standard for removing an elected district attorney has not been met.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — With new urgency, Democrats are intensifying their political assault against their party’s presidential front-runner, Bernie Sanders. At the same time, the Vermont senator is looking for a strong performance — perhaps even a knockout blow — in South Carolina’s weekend primary. At least three Democratic candidates, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg, have reinforced their anti-Sanders rhetoric with paid attack ads. The multi-pronged attack reflects growing concern within Sanders’ party that the self-described democratic socialist is tightening his grip on the nomination but is too extreme to defeat President Donald Trump this fall. Biden still says he’ll win in South Carolina this weekend.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been convicted in New York of rape and sexual assault against two women and has been led off to prison in handcuffs. The 67-year-old Weinstein could get up to 29 years behind bars. The conviction Monday was seen as a long-overdue reckoning for Weinstein after years of whispers about his behavior turned into a torrent of accusations in 2017 that destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Matthews has apologized to Bernie Sanders for using a Nazi analogy to describe his campaign. Even before the MSNBC’ analyst’s comparison of Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucus last weekend to the German takeover of France in 1940, the Democrat and his supporters weren’t happy with the network. MSNBC is usually friendly territory for liberals. Matthews calls his analogy “bad,” but the incident is the latest in a string that have led the Sanders team to express discontent with other supposed slights by the network, recalling President Donald Trump’s complaints when he hears something he dislikes on Fox News Channel.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman is celebrating after she won a new car by sinking a putt across the entire length of the basketball court at the University of Mississippi. Mary Ann Wakfield made the 94-foot putt during a promotional segment at Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Alabama. The crowd erupted into applause and Wakfield flashed an astonished grin after she hit a golf ball that rolled from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole. Wakfield’s prize is a 2020 Nissan Altima. .

