Forest Fire at PA/NJ Border: AP Penna. Headlines, AP Features



AP PA Headlines 2/24/20

HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A forest fire has broken out on the New Jersey side of a popular hiking area that straddles the border with Pennsylvania. News outlets report the fire broke out Sunday afternoon and was still going hours after sundown. The fire was split between Worthington State Forest and the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area. A helicopter that was dropping water on the blaze was grounded after sundown and volunteer firefighters carrying backpack tanks of water were climbing to the top of Mount Tammany. The fire broke out on a sunny February day. Its cause is unclear.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of Penn State students have raised almost $11.7 million dollars for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon. The $11,696,942.38 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. The amount raised this year was more than $1 million over last year’s total. Before this year’s event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $168 million since 1977.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot, the Phanatic, has a new look amid a legal fight with the long-running mascot’s creators, but officials say you shouldn’t expect his famous attitude to go anywhere. The revamp unveiled Sunday at the Phillies’ spring training home opener includes flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, blue socks with red shoes, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail. Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the mascot, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that “he’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him.” The revamp comes amid legal sparring ahead of a June 15 copyright agreement expiration.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A military repair depot in central Pennsylvania has announced plans to lay off or reassign hundreds of contract employees due to an anticipated decrease in workload. Letterkenney Army Depot said the reduction will affect 323 contract personnel, nearly half of its contract positions. Up to 75 positions will be cut on or about March 10, and up to 248 additional workers will lose their jobs by September. Some workers could be reassigned. Officials said the reduction will affect about 15% of its total workforce of approximately 2,200 employees. Letterkenny, north of Chambersburg, is one of Franklin County’s top employers.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say an autopsy and toxicology tests are planned following the death of a man after he was taken into custody in eastern Pennsylvania. State police in Schuylkill County say officers were called to a Schuylkill Haven home just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man acting erratically, and a man naked except for one sock charged at them. Police say a stun gun was used and there was a long struggle, but he lost consciousness after being taken into custody and later died. Investigators say they believe the 38-year-old man was under the influence of some controlled substance.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has heavily criticized Allentown police over their violent arrest of a man. A jury on Friday acquitted John Perez of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos is calling Perez’s arrest and prosecution “shameful.” She says she’s disgusted by what she saw and heard on officers’ body cam video of the violent 2018 arrest. The video shows officers punching and kicking Perez before arresting him. The judge also accused police of perjuring themselves. Allentown police haven’t responded to the judge’s remarks.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (The Morning Call) — A Pennsylvania judge has heavily criticized Allentown police over their violent arrest of a man. A jury on Friday acquitted John Perez of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos is calling Perez’s arrest and prosecution “shameful.” She says she’s disgusted by what she saw and heard on officers’ body cam video of the violent 2018 arrest. The video shows officers punching and kicking Perez before arresting him. The judge also accused police of perjuring themselves. Allentown police haven’t responded to the judge’s remarks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Trump, it appears his “America First” slogan also applies to the Oscars. Trump went on a tear against Hollywood during a campaign appearance last night in Colorado. He complained about how the South Korean movie “Parasite” won the Academy Award for best picture — the first time a non-English language has done that. Trump didn’t pan the movie itself — but griped that a South Korean movie won. The company that distributed the film in the U.S. had a quick clap-back for Trump, saying it’s “understandable” that the president didn’t care for the sub-titled movie, because, Trump, quoting here, “can’t read.”

Pres. Trump also quipped at Brad Pitt who had remarked at the Oscars that the 45 seconds producers gave him for his acceptance speech was 45 seconds more than the Senate gave witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton? Trump declared that he “was never a fan” of Pitt — and said the actor used his acceptance speech to make “a little wise guy statement.” The audience booed at Trump’s mention of Pitt.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ commanding Nevada caucus victory has made him a top target for his Democratic rivals. And the Vermont senator is a growing source of anxiety for establishment Democrats worried that the nomination of a self-avowed democratic socialist could cost the party the White House. Sanders’ win in Nevada solidified his front-runner status in the crowded field as the race turns to next Saturday’s presidential primary in South Carolina. That’s where his moderate opponents will scramble to try to blunt the Vermont senator’s momentum. Just three days after that contest, 14 states vote on Super Tuesday, March 3, when one-third of the delegates are awarded.

NEW YORK (AP) — The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who provided chilling testimony during the Trump impeachment hearings has a book deal. Marie Yovanovitch has signed with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The publisher has confirmed that to The Associated Press. Yovanovitch told House investigators last year that Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other allies of President Donald Trump were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her. Her book is currently untitled and is not expected to be out before this fall’s election. The publisher has scheduled it for next spring.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend while audiences also heard “The Call of the Wild” as the Harrison Ford CGI dog flick finished a close second with $24.8 million. It was a strong weekend for both films, with each outperforming expectations and overcoming early doubts about design problems. At a time of year when R-rated films often dominated, the two PG-rated movies exploited a void in the family market.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Lizzo accepted the entertainer of the year award at the NAACP Image Awards by telling the audience that they are the awards. She said they are a “beautiful people” and her win is “just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do.” Rihanna called for unity as she was given the President’s Award for special achievement. She said they can fix the world together and they “can’t let the de-sensitivity seep in.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — WarnerMedia’s new streaming service will debut with some extra “Friends.” The company announced Friday that the entire original “Friends” cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May. A reunion has been long-sought by fans of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004. HBO Max will also carry every episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly popular, including with young audiences who discovered the show when it was available on Netflix. The show made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names and won six Emmy Awards..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved