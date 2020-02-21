Fracking Ban Idea Divides Dems: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 2/21/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The notion of banning fracking is dividing the Democrats running for president and increasingly dividing Democrats in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania. The divide was clear, again, on Wednesday night’s debate stage in Las Vegas during questioning about climate change. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says moving to energy efficiency and sustainable energy will create up to 20 million new jobs.

Other Democrats on stage preferred to refer to natural gas as a “transition fuel” to non-fossil fuels and talked about getting tough on methane emissions. Pennsylvania’s top Democrats have tried to discourage talk of a fracking ban, while labor leaders point to thousands of building trades members working in the industry.

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A hotly contested proposal to build a pipeline to take natural gas to customers in New York City and Long Island is back before New Jersey regulators. The plan would add to the existing Transco pipeline and would carry enough gas to heat 2.3 million homes. Supporters say the project is essential to ensuring New York’s energy needs are met. But opponents say it is unneeded and will encourage the burning of fossil fuels at a time when climate change is causing serious harm. It would carry gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and Raritan Bay to New York.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a street shooting near a Catholic school in Philadelphia has left a woman dead and three men wounded, including one who is hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon, when two men started shooting at a group of people. Witnesses reported hearing roughly 20 shots overall. Nineteen-year-old Yaniyah Foster and one man were shot in the head, and she died late Wednesday. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition, while two other wounded men are listed in stable condition. The shooters remain at large. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A defense attorney for a sheriff accused of corruption has told Pennsylvania appeals court judges that his client should not be tried again after his first case ended in a mistrial. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Tuesday that former Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held’s lawyer says there is not enough evidence from the first trial to warrant a second. Held is accused of instructing on-duty staffers to participate in reelection campaign activities. The first trial was declared a mistrial in December 2018 after a jury failed to reach a verdict. The Superior Court judges will rule at a later date.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee announced they will spend more than $10 million during the 2020 election cycle to battle Democrats on voting-related lawsuits. The legal effort comes one day after the RNC and Michigan Republican Party formally requested that a federal judge in Michigan allow the groups to be added as defendants in a lawsuit filed by a Democratic-aligned super PAC. The super PAC, Priorities USA, is challenging state laws that prohibit organizers from helping voters submit absentee ballot applications and bar groups from hiring people to transport voters to the polls.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The president of Wake Forest University has issued a public apology for the institution’s involvement in slavery. President Nathan Hatch’s apology, in a speech at the school’s Founders’ Day ceremonies, comes after a series of events stirred up racial tension on the campus, including anonymous, racist emails sent to faculty members last year.

He made no mention of the recent tension on campus resulting from a threatening email that caused the head of the sociology department to shut down his building and suspend classes for a week. A statement issued after his remarks noted Hatch last year convened a committee to look at race issues and the legacy of slavery on campus. Other universities have apologized for their role in slavery, such as the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 2018.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering stinging criticism of his rivals after Democratic presidential candidates’ rancorous debate. Making a rare four-day swing through the West, Trump was exuding reelection confidence Thursday at a campaign rally in Colorado. Trump is seeking to take advantage of the jumbled Democratic field, including mocking the weak debut debate performance by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Calling him mini-Mike, Trump joked about sending Bloomberg a taunting note on the debate.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — He tried to get a man’s goat — literally — but got arrested, instead. Authorities in Stafford County, Virginia say they got a call from a property owner who spotted a thief on his land — and was holding him at gunpoint. The farmer says his wife went outside and found someone had let the goats out of their pen. The farmer tracked the suspect down and found he had three goats tied up near his truck. The farmer says the man seemed drunk. But a breathalyzer test showed he was only pretending to be impaired. The suspect faces a series of charges, including larceny of animals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — You can say a man trying to rob a chicken joint in Louisville, Kentucky picked the wrong “date” to pull off the heist. That’s because the date he tried to rob the place — was the day two police officers were at the eatery on a date night. Elizabethtown Police Officer Nicole McKeown and her hubby, Det. Chase McKeown, were dining off duty Saturday night when a masked man entered Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The Courier-Journal newspaper reports when the robber pulled a gun and demanded money, the couple rose from their table, drew their weapons and gave chase when the man dropped his gun and fled. They apprehended the suspect, Justin T. Carter, who now faces charges. It’s unclear whether they finished their date.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved