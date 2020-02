COAL TOWNSHIP – An incident involving a 20 year-old male being stabbed multiple times at the SCI Coal Township has led to charges against two men. The victim’s name has been withheld from a state police report.

Troopers say 24-year-old Christian Espinosa, of Columbia and 23-year-old Chisem Manigo, of Philadelphia, are being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment after an incident that occurred on February 12.