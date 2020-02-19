Bloomberg, et. al. will be on PA Ballot: AP PA Headlines, Features…

AP PA Headlines 2/19/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline is past for candidates for president of the United States and for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general to file paperwork to make Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary ballot. The deadline was Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Filing for the Democratic presidential primary are California billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has filed for the Republican primary.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top elections official spent hours in federal court defending the certification of voting machines being used by Philadelphia and two other Pennsylvania counties. Tuesday’s court hearing could decide how 17% of Pennsylvania’s registered voters cast ballots in November.

November is when the state is expected to be one of the nation’s premier presidential battlegrounds. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants a federal court to reject a challenge to its certification of the ExpressVote XL touchscreen system. The machine was at the center of an undercount in a Northampton County judicial race in November.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some are big names who grabbed national headlines while others are lesser known but also faced serious charges and prison. All 11 received clemency Tuesday from President Donald Trump. One of those pardoned, Michael Milken, was a well-known figure on Wall Street as the head of the junk bonds department at the now-defunct firm Drexel Burnham Lambert. He served two years in prison in the early 1990s after pleading guilty to violating U.S. securities laws. Also pardoned was the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, Edward DeBartolo Jr., who pleaded guilty in 1998 to failing to report a felony and served probation.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is making his debate debut as six Democrats face off in Nevada for a presidential debate that could fundamentally change the direction of the party’s 2020 nomination fight. For the first time, the former New York City mayor joins his adopted party’s presidential class for an unscripted high-stakes test in full view of the nation. The 78-year-old former Republican qualified for Wednesday’s prime-time clash after emerging as one of the Democrats’ strongest six White House candidates. Bloomberg is preparing for a wave of attacks from all sides as some rivals fight for their political survival.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedians are making their return to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after last year’s hiatus. Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will headline this year’s dinner, which takes place April 25. President Donald Trump has skipped the dinner throughout his presidency and instead has elected to hold campaign rallies. The White House declined to comment about whether the president would attend this year.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even Cinderella needs an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida will be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. The castle is located in the Magic Kingdom park. Work on the castle will last through the summer. Despite the work, shows at the castle will continue as usual.

HONOLULU (AP) – Police in Hawaii are investigating the theft of fruit valued at about $1,000 including durian, which is known for its powerful odor. The Hawaii Police Department says two men entered a property in Hilo on the Big Island and removed 18 durian and other types of fruit Feb. 1. Authorities released a surveillance image of two suspects and asked the public for additional information that could lead to the capture of the fruit bandits. The spiky durian is known for a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish, and far worse.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is upset that he can’t bring a life-sized cutout of President Donald Trump for emotional support during his kidney dialysis treatments. Nelson Gibson tells WPBF that no one took issue with the pictures of the president he brought to help him get through the three-and-a-half-hour treatments, which he needs three times a week. But when he brought the life-sized cutout last week, it became an issue. A spokesman for the center says they don’t object to reasonably sized items that don’t affect safety or infection control.

BERLIN (AP) – A German court has decided a Duesseldorf dog dispute, ruling that not only size matters in determining whether a dog is officially “miniature.” The Muenster regional administrative court decision Monday ends a battle between two Miniature Bull Terrier owners and Duesseldorf. The city said the two dogs were both taller than the allowed height of a Miniature Bull Terrier. That meant they were subject to multiple restrictions on the Bull Terrier, which is listed as a dangerous breed. But the court ruled that the dogs could not be judged on their height alone, saying they didn’t have the appearance of a Bull Terrier either.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Court records say an Iowa man made a woman watch the miniseries “Roots” and told her it would make her better understand her racism. Robert Noye is charged in Cedar Rapids with harassment and false imprisonment. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. The miniseries was based on author Alex Haley’s family history, starting with the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte in Africa. The woman reported that when she tried to move, Noye told her to remain seated or he would “kill her and spread her body parts” across the interstate on the way to Chicago.

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again. Eight years after her death and five years after the show was conceived, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour starting Feb. 25. U.S. dates expected to follow. The singer’s sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston says it’s the right time for a revival, and says it’s a show Whitney Houston would’ve wanted. The concerts will feature a projected Houston performing most of her biggest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” with real backup dancers and a live band.

