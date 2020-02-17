Pres. Trump Laps, Starts Daytona: AP Headlines, AP Features

AP PA Headlines 2/17/20

HARRISBURG (AP) – A bowhunting organization says a 700-pound bear shot in New Jersey last fall has set a world record as the largest black bear killed with a bow and arrow in North America. The Pope and Young Club, a bowhunting and conservation organization, said the bear killed Oct. 14 in Morris County toppled a record set in 1993 by a hunter in California. The new record was announced after a special panel of judges was assembled Feb. 8 in Harrisburg,Pa., the group said. The mounted animal is to be displayed at the group’s annual convention in Virginia in March.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans. He’s the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500 and as grand marshal, he had the honor of commanding drivers to start their engines. The presidential motorcade took to the track to join in a warm-up lap after he had told the crowd that the racers and their teams were competing “for pure American glory.” Trump made a grand entrance before the start of the race. He gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — With the Nevada caucuses less than a week away, Democratic presidential candidates campaigning Sunday were fixated on a rival who wasn’t contesting the state. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar all are targeting billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, accusing him of buying his way into the election and making clear they’re eager to take him on in a debate. The attacks are a sign of how seriously the field is starting to take Bloomberg as gains traction in the race and is on the cusp of qualifying for Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK (AP) — The redesigned “Sonic the Hedgehog” showed plenty of teeth at the box office, speeding to a $57 million debut. That sets a record, not accounting for inflation, for a video game adaptation. After withering criticism online, the film was postponed for three months to overhaul the design of its title character. “Parasite” saw one of the largest post-Oscars bumps in years following its best picture win. In its widest release yet, Bong Joon Ho’s social satire grossed $5.5 million, an increase of 254% over the previous week. Last week’s No. 1 film, “Birds of Prey” followed up its limp debut by sliding to second place with $17.1 million.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city has shut down a section of lake after receiving reports that numerous snakes had swarmed the area to have sex. The Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout. City officials said the snakes aren’t aggressive as long as they aren’t disturbed, adding that once mating is finished, they should disperse. Water snakes are native to Florida.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Imagine spending part of your honeymoon in handcuffs — and not in a kinky kind of way. That was the fate of a Louisiana woman who was led from her post-nuptial celebration in cuffs and spent 36 hours in custody — due to a case of mistaken identity. Authorities say Sara Saucier was on a cruise ship returning from Mexico with her new hubby when U.S. customs agents pounded on her door — and accused her of not returning a leased vehicle in 2017. Authorities in East Baton Rouge had the right name but the wrong birthday for a Sara Saucier. Once authorities straightened things out, she was released. And the sheriff in East Baton Rouge has apologized for the error.

CHICAGO (AP) — As expected, this All-Star weekend has been largely about paying tribute to the life of Kobe Bryant. The first All-Star MVP award named for him was being handed out Sunday night. And when the NBA legends gathered for their annual game-day brunch Sunday, remembering the lives of Bryant and Commissioner Emeritus David Stern was very high on the agenda. Before the game began Sunday night, Jennifer Hudson, wearing the Lakers’ deep purple, performed a pregame tribute to Bryant and sang “For All We Know.” Common, in his pregame tribute to Chicago, also paid homage to Bryant, saying that “even in the darkest times, you’ll feel Kobe’s light.”

