Democratic Candidates Descend on PA: AP Penna. Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first Democratic presidential candidates are filing voter signatures to get on Pennsylvania’s primary ballot, according to information from the state election office Friday. The first to file was California billionaire Tom Steyer, submitting signatures on Thursday. On Friday, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg also filed. The other campaigns have through 5 p.m. Tuesday to file 2,000 signatures of voters who are registered Democrats to get on Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary ballot.

Pennsylvania is a late primary state but could be important if the eventual nominee remains in doubt past March, since Pennsylvania has the sixth-most delegates in the Democratic primary. President Donald Trump’s campaign also filed his paperwork Friday to get on the Republican primary ballot. Pennsylvania is expected to be a premier battleground state in the general election as Democrats vie to bring it back into the win column in November.

Trump’s stunning victory in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his path to the White House, and no Democrat since Harry S. Truman in 1948 has become president without winning the state. Pennsylvania went Republican in a presidential contest for the first time since 1988 as part of the Democratic Party’s “blue wall” of industrial states that Trump flipped, along with Michigan and Wisconsin.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania funeral director has been suspended indefinitely after four decomposing bodies were found at his funeral home. Andrew Scheid agreed to the indefinite license suspension before a scheduled appearance Friday before the State Board of Funeral Directors. The Lancaster County coroner’s office went to Scheid’s Manor Township location last month and found the decomposing remains in a preparation area. None of the bodies had been refrigerated or embalmed. No criminal charges have been filed.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has returned a not guilty verdict against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago. The jury returned the verdict for 33-year-old Cheron Shelton in the 2016 Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, shooting just after noon Friday. Jurors had deliberated since Tuesday morning after hearing nearly six days of testimony in the case. Shelton had been charged with first- and third-degree murder. Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton’s co-defendant, 31-year-old Robert Thomas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. BS’ “Face the Nation” — Klobuchar, Steyer; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Marc Short, chief of staff to the vice president; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.