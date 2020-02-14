US Atty. General Barr Swipes at Pres. Trump: AP Headlines



PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia Police spokesman says the department is investigating the death of a man who was in police custody on his way to the hospital. Police didn’t release the name of the 28-year-old man who died Wednesday evening. Officers say they responded to a medical call and were told by a pharmacist that the man had received an overdose reversing drug. Police say an officer who struck the man in the face and head as he attempted to put him in handcuffs has been placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer recently sworn in as district attorney in southwestern Pennsylvania is asking the state Supreme Court to rule that county child welfare officials investigating complaints about him don’t have legal authority to compel him to take a drug test. Greene County District Attorney David Russo says mandatory drug tests and a home inspection without probable cause would violate his constitutional rights. The Children and Youth Services agency in neighboring Fayette County, brought in to handle Russo’s case, has argued that investigators looking into child abuse claims should be able to require drug tests, as can be ordered during child custody disputes. Oral argument is scheduled for March.

BANGOR, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police chief has been placed on unpaid leave after allegedly crashing his truck into a house and fleeing the scene. Washington Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to place Chief Scott Miller on unpaid leave until they are able to determine his future with the department. The decision follows a number of residents demanding answers about a Jan. 6 crash involving Miller, who allegedly crashed his truck into a house on the way home from a local bar and then left the scene without notifying the homeowner. Miller will not be allowed to perform any duties related to the department or be allowed into the building during his leave.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has taken a public swipe at President Donald Trump, saying the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors. They had initially recommended in a court filing that Trump’s longtime ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. But the next day, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh drew bipartisan criticism yesterday for saying the country won’t elect Pete Buttigieg president because he’s been “kissing his husband” on stage after debates. Limbaugh’s comments came eight days after President Donald Trump awarded him the nation’s top civilian honor during the State of the Union address. Trump said Limbaugh inspires millions of people daily and thanked him for “decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

Limbaugh, a staunch Trump ally who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer, made the remarks on his syndicated radio show. Buttigieg has finished in the top two in Democrats’ first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. “They’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look?'” Limbaugh said Wednesday, imagining Democrats’ thinking. “Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump.'” Buttigieg didn’t directly address Limbaugh’s remarks. But at a town hall in Las Vegas last night, he said, “I’m proud of my marriage I’m proud of my husband.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual Sunday for the annual Daytona 500. The White House and track officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend NASCAR’s season-opening race. The Federal Aviation Administration has already issued a flight restriction for Sunday. The Secret Service tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race in Daytona Beach, Florida. Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

NEW YORK (AP) — The debate over unrealistic body ideals for women is a long-standing one, but the same discussion over expectations for men hasn’t reached the same cultural pitch. That was the motivation behind Ryan’s Secret, a different kind of show at New York Fashion Week that featured plus size men proudly baring skin. Creative director and designer Myriam Chalek wanted to bring awareness to young men who experience depression and commit suicide because of body shaming and bullying. She also pointed to steroid abuse and men who submit themselves to punishing gym routines to attain superhero bodies. Model Daniel Jean walked said he participated in the show to celebrate male body positivity.

NEW YORK (Daily News) — A federal judge in New York City who was nominated by President Lyndon Johnson is retiring at age 98. U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein was known for favoring lenient sentences and rehabilitation. The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that he retired this week after moving his remaining cases to his fellow jurists in the federal court based in Brooklyn. The newspaper reported that he was the longest-serving incumbent federal judge. In 1967, he was the last federal judge named by Johnson. He had contributed to the landmark case that struck down racial segregation in public schools.

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — An orphaned black bear cub was placed with a foster mother this week after the baby was rescued by a pet dog and carried gently to safety. A wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told news outlets that the dog’s owner called a wildlife rehabilitator on Feb. 5 after the pet turned up at their home with a cub in its mouth. He said the cub could be up to three weeks old. The cub was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment. The center said the baby was resettled on Wednesday with a new mother who was nursing three cubs of her own.

