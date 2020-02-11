PA AG sues Juul, Pres. Trump holds counter rally: AP Headlines

AP PA Headlines 2/11/20

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office is suing electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers. The office on Monday filed a complaint in Philadelphia court, seeking an injunction to halt its e-cigarette sales in Pennsylvania force it to dramatically change business practices. A Juul Labs Inc. spokesman says the company hasn’t reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states, including New York, Minnesota and California.

CLAIRTON (AP) – U.S. Steel and the Allegheny County health department say they have finalized terms of last year’s settlement agreement that requires $200 million in improvements to the Clairton Coke Works and created a trust to benefit communities affected by air pollution from the plant. Communities such as Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue will be able to use the money for public health and environmental projects. U.S. Steel said the $200 million in improvements have begun “and are in addition to the substantial investment in environmental improvements already committed to by the company.”

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Current and former employees of the Scranton school district claim school leaders knew for years that unsafe levels of lead and asbestos posed potential health risks for students and workers but never disclosed the information. In the suit filed Monday, the plaintiffs seek the establishment of a medical monitoring program for current and former Scranton school district students and staffers.

The suit seeks undisclosed damages. They claim the district received test results from environmental studies, starting in at least 2016, that made officials aware of the issues, but never informed students, parents, and staffers until last month. A message seeking comment was left with the superintendent’s office.

MANCHESTER N.H. (AP) – President Donald Trump tried to rattle Democrats with a Monday night rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation primaries. Trump, on a high after his acquittal last week on impeachment charges, launched an assault on the Democrats who tried to remove him from office, calling the episode a “pathetic partisan crusade.” Trump also laced into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her performance during his State of the Union address last week, prompting the crowd to break into a “Lock her up!” chant.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Melania Trump has asked spouses of the nation’s governors to address the issue of cyberassault in their states. The first lady made the request at a White House luncheon she hosted for the spouses, who accompanied the nation’s governors to Washington for their annual winter meeting and visit to the White House. The first lady says there’s a need “now more than ever” to teach children healthy behavior. Her husband, the president, spent the past few days on Twitter belittling lawmakers who voted against him in the Senate impeachment trial.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Academy Awards hit an all-time low in the ratings. The Nielsen company says that 23.6 million people watched the awards show on Sunday, down from the previous record low of 26.5 million two years ago. ABC moved the broadcast a couple of weeks earlier than it has usually been, but that did not entice viewers. The ceremony ended with “Parasite” becoming the first time a foreign-language film won best picture. The Oscars had no host this year, just like last year, but Steve Martin and Chris Rock appeared early for a round of jokes.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah could ease its law against polygamy under a new proposal at the state Legislature. Its sponsor says the 85-year-old law has failed to root out the practice and instead made people afraid of going to police when abuse happens. The state senator’s proposal to make bigamy an infraction rather than a felony passed a legislative panel Monday. Opponents argue the measure wouldn’t do much to help victims of abuse in polygamous communities. The estimated 30,000 people living in Utah’s polygamous communities believe plural marriage brings exaltation in heaven.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say they busted a well-organized burglar after he allegedly dropped a notebook containing a list of other places he planned to target. Davidson County court records accuse 49-year-old Robert Shull Goddard of breaking into a Nashville home last month. The Tennessean reports prosecutors say Goddard left behind a list of addresses, including one for another home that had been burglarized the same day. Investigators determined the suspect’s identify through notes his daughter left in the journal. Jail records show Goddard is being held on burglary and theft charges.

SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — Sometimes, patrons at a restaurant leave such small tips, a server can hardly believe it. In this case, a Massachusetts waitress got a tip so large, she can’t believe it. It happened last week at Harvest Market in the town of Swansea. The Fall River Herald newspaper reports the waitress got a $2,000 tip on a $12 bill from a man who ordered just the salad bar and a beverage. The waitress didn’t want to give her full name — but when she got the tip, she wanted to give the patron a full thank you. However, she couldn’t; by time she ran to the parking lot to thank the customer, he had already taken off..

