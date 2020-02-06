VP Pence on Victory Tour: AP Penna. Headlines, AP Features

AP PA Headlines 2/6/20

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence made a swing through Pennsylvania into a post-acquittal victory lap. He roused a crowd of hundreds on Wednesday barely an hour after the Senate rejected articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pence, appearing in a suburban Harrisburg hotel ballroom, delivered a standard campaign speech, but injected it with notes of victory and finality.

He says Democrats tried to impeach Trump because they know they can’t defeat him in November’s election. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the state is expected to be a premier battleground in this year’s election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is threatening to veto a bill that would provide millions in tax breaks for new construction of facilities to use natural gas extracted in the state to make fertilizer and other chemicals. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesman said Wednesday the governor thinks such projects should be evaluated on an individual basis but would be open to considering specific projects.

bill passed both legislative chambers this week by veto-proof majorities. Projects would be eligible for the “energy and fertilizer manufacturing tax credit” if they involve $450 million in construction and start-up costs and create at least 800 jobs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new state law is increasing the penalties for certain human trafficking offenses and directing some of the criminal fines to help sexually exploited children. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed the legislation, which takes effect in two months. It also defines “child” in the anti-trafficking statute as anyone under age 18, up from age 16. Legislative records indicate fewer than a dozen people were convicted of human trafficking or sexual servitude offenses in 2018. The bill was part of a wider package of legislation designed to combat human trafficking.

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — People gathered in a southeastern Michigan town yesterday to promote unity and inclusion in the wake of a school meeting when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.” The Saline Diversity Inclusion Rally was being held in Saline, about 40 miles southwest of Detroit, two days after a community meeting at the local school district office to deal with racist social media posts directed at black students.

At the meeting, Adrian Iraola said his son endured racist name-calling in the district several years ago, to which Tom Burtell interjected, “Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?” — prompting gasps and outbursts in the room. Participants in the rally walked along the small town’s downtown district with signs, including one that read, “Racism Not Welcome.” They moved inside to a building, where speakers included Saline Mayor Brian Marl. Marl told the demonstrators that racist, bigoted words are disgraceful and not to be tolerated.

DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) – New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted. But the race remained too early to call early Thursday with 97% of precincts reporting. Party officials were scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November. Buttigieg has a lead over Sanders of three state delegate equivalents out of 2,098 counted. The deadlocked contest gave both a burst of momentum as they seek to pull away from the crowded field.

NEW YORK (AP) – The awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh has left Joe Biden almost speechless. The Democratic presidential candidate was asked Wednesday during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire about the honor President Donald Trump bestowed on the conservative radio personality during Tuesday’s State of the Union.

The former vice president made the sign of the cross before responding. Biden said bestowing the honor on Limbaugh before Congress was, “quite frankly, trying to maintain your right-wing political credentials, rather than anything else.” President Barack Obama surprised Biden by awarding him with a Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before he left office in 2017.

NEW YORK (AP) – The book world is facing another embarrassing moment over diversity. Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has drawn widespread criticism on social media. “Diverse Editions,” a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, featured 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

The words are the same, but on the covers, major characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations. “Diverse Editions” was announced at a time when the publishing industry was already facing scrutiny over the novel “American Dirt.”

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump had nearly 10 million fewer viewers for his State of the Union address this year than he did last year. The Nielsen company estimated that 37.2 million people saw the president Tuesday night, for a speech widely seen as the kickoff to his reelection campaign. Last year’s speech had 46.8 million viewers. Only one major network saw an increase over last year, and that was Fox News Channel, where many of Trump’s fans congregate. An estimated 11.6 million people watched Trump speak on Fox News, more than double any other network.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — You can see some amazing things at a wildlife park. But even those who’ve been at South Africa’s Kruger National Park a while say they’ve never seen anything like this. Over the weekend a male baboon was spotted carrying and grooming a young animal. But in this case, it was a lion cub. Safari operator Kurt Schultz says the baboon took the cub up into a tree and preened it as though it was a fellow simian — and not the sire of the king of beasts. Schultz said when he saw the baboons Saturday, they were excited and animated, likely because they had discovered the lion cub.

