Anglers Won’t Need to Display License: AP PA Headlines, Features



AP PA Headlines 2/3/20

HARRISBURG (AP) — Outdoorsy Pennsylvanians can soon keep their fishing license in a pocket rather than having to attach it to an outer garment. The regulation amendment approved this week by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission board adjusts a long-standing rule on license display. The new policy goes into effect once it is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

The executive director of the commission said the change will make things more convenient for anglers and decrease the number of lost licenses and the cost of replacing them. The change also aligns fishing display regulations with those of hunting licenses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen people died in mining accidents in the U.S. last year. The Department of Labor says it’s the lowest nationwide total ever recorded. According to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, among those deaths were 11 deaths in coal mines, including four in West Virginia and four in Kentucky. The coal mine total matched the tally from 2018. The mine safety agency said it was reviewing two other deaths that could add to the total of 24. Pennsylvania had two coal mining deaths in 2019, and there was one in Illinois.

PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) – Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog has revealed an early spring is on the way. At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the furry forecaster’s prediction. The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early. In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

UNDATED (AP) – Democrats are putting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump’s State of the Union message. By elevating a fresh face and casting an election-year spotlight on the Midwest, the party looks to win back states Trump narrowly captured. The 48-year-old’s ascendance comes as Democrats hope to solidify gains with female voters and as two men in their late 70s, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, lead national primary polls. Whitmer’s selection has led to increased speculation that she could be a running mate pick, though she has said she is not interested.

UNDATED (AP) – President Donald Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to rail against Democrats, accusing them of hatred and offering schoolyard insults about his potential 2020 rivals. Trump’s taped interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity aired on Fox hours before sports’ biggest night of the year. Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats. Asked whether it would be possible for him to work with Democrats after they had tried to remove him from office, Trump said he’d “like to” but added that “it’s pretty hard” given what he called the “witch hunt” and “hoax.”

UNDATED (AP) –”Bad Boys for Life” has topped the box office for the third straight week. The Sony Pictures’ film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought in $17.6 million to claim the No. 1 spot. The studio says the third installment became the highest-grossing film in the franchise with $148 million, eclipsing “Bad Boys II.” The World War I tale “1917” notched second as the film continues to build momentum as an Oscars contender. It has been an impressive feat for the Sam Mendes-directed war movie after going from 11 screens in its first week to nearly 4,000. It was a bumpy start for newcomers “Gretel & Hansel” and “The Rhythm Section,” which barely cracked the top 10.

UNDATED (AP) – In the real world, political primaries are looming, impeachment is ongoing and heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun. True, political ads invaded the game, with President Trump and Michael Bloomberg, one of his Democratic challengers, both running spots. But mostly advertisers struck back with millions spent on celebrities, humor and even some weirdness. One collection of ads sent celebrities and products into space; others pushed the boundaries of bizarre humor and brought back the recently expired Mr. Peanut.

UNDATED (AP) – During advertising’s biggest night, Super Bowl Sunday, marketers battled it out to bolster their brands and promote new products. Advertisers paid up to $5.6 million for 30 seconds, and almost 100 million people tune into the big game. This year, Hyundai and Jeep scored with whimsical humor by poking fun at Boston accents and reuniting the “Groundhog Day” cast, Punxsutawney Phil included. Google struck heartstrings with a quiet message about aging and remembrance. Cheetos and Doritos both played off exaggerated dancing to good effect. But Pop Tarts and a Hard Rock action-movie commercial didn’t connect with viewers.

UNDATED (AP) – The first Latina artists to headline a Super Bowl halftime show turned in a performance of joyful, sexy exuberance. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the stage and ran through hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ ‘Jenny From the Block,’ ‘On the Floor,’ ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ and ‘Let’s Get Loud.’ Lopez’ daughter Emme joined her mother for a verse, and there were guest appearances by J. Balvin and Bad Bunny. Lopez wore a red, white and blue cape that showcased the Puerto Rican flag, signaling it was a different part of America making its play for inclusion on Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved